First-Aid Equipment, Its Importance, and What CALLAHEAD Corporation in New York Has Designed to Make It Accessible Anywhere

QUEENS, N.Y., March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Regardless of the injury, big or small, it is vital to have first-aid supplies accessible on demand. In fact, OSHA requires all businesses to have medical equipment on-site to operate. More importantly, major injuries can turn into a tragedy quickly without the proper medical supplies nearby. When not treated promptly, even minor injuries can cause infection, and irreversible long-term damage. Regrettably, not everyone prepares for unexpected accidents until it's too late, either due to lack of knowledge, to save money, or more often forgetting to have the proper first-aid equipment available. CALLAHEAD Corporation, New York's most trusted portable sanitation company since 1976, has designed the first ever CALLAHEAD'S FIRST AID STATION is a portable, private heated room filled with emergency medical supplies for the injured and caregivers to ensure injuries can be attended to anywhere safely, and instantly.

First Aid Station by Callahead New York First Aid Station on Soccer Field by Callahead New York

The FIRST AID STATION is a CALLAHEAD manufactured brand designed by President and CEO Charles W. Howard. The first-ever portable medical care supply station was created to deliver quick and easy access to first-aid and trauma supplies within a private, comfortable room to any location when accidents occur. A perfect rental for construction job sites, sports fields, public parks, music festivals, marinas, private events, and businesses to help treat injuries before emergency medical treatment arrives. CALLAHEAD'S FIRST AID STATION delivers supplies to treat minor cuts, burns, abrasions, eye irritations, and other minor injuries on the spot, as well as trauma supplies for major injuries, including heavy bleeding, broken bones, casualty equipment, and more until professional medical care can be given. Mr. Howard designed the FIRST AID STATION to ensure everyone is properly prepared for accidents with access to medical supplies within a safe enclosed setting, even in remote locations.

There are countless situations where first-aid supplies are lacking and necessary for safety. Basically, in every public setting, you need first-aid products on-site. CALLAHEAD'S FIRST AID STATION does not only provide the emergency supplies, it also provides an enclosed area to care for the patient free from outside elements and public view for privacy. Imagine being at the high school football or soccer game where injuries can happen at any moment on or off the field, and there is no immediate access to medical supplies or an indoor facility to shield the injured safely. CALLAHEAD'S FIRST AID STATION placed by every sports field will provide immediate treatment within a fully enclosed private room that includes medical supplies, bench seating, lighting, mirrors, shelving, and heat for comfort and privacy.

Construction sites where injuries, and skin and eye irritations happen daily, CALLAHEAD'S FIRST AID STATION delivers all you need to attend to wounds while also meeting OSHA and ANSI requirements to have medical supplies readily accessible at the job site. Pools, parks, beaches, golf courses, industrial plants, tunnel and bridge construction, marathons, sports fields, schools, universities, ferry ports, bus and train stations are just a few of the countless locations first aid supplies are necessary and can now be quickly accessible thanks to CALLAHEAD'S FIRST AID STATION.

The FIRST AID STATION is an eye-catching red, so it stands out. CALLAHEAD's first-aid signage was designed to ensure the public will have no doubt where to attend to injuries in an emergency. Constructed of durable, high-density polyethylene to handle any construction site or high traffic location. The FIRST AID STATION interior has two wall-mounted cabinets filled with an abundance of first aid and trauma kit supplies. In addition, bench seating, shelving, LED lighting, thermostat heat, and wall-mounted mirrors provide a comfortable and convenient area to attend to the injured until medical care can be attained. A first aid essentials kit will provide treatment with an extensive list of supplies to handle cuts, burns, bug bites, eye rinse, bumps, bruises, sprains, and so much more. The trauma kit assists with more severe injuries, including heavy bleeding, burns, eye irritations, broken bones, wounds, and casualty equipment, until medical professionals are available. Both kits include caregiver supplies to protect those providing assistance to the injured, such as antibacterial wash, medical gloves, masks, and shields.

CALLAHEAD'S FIRST AID STATION rental designed by award-winning builder and designer Charles W. Howard is a must for any construction site, business, school, athletic field, or any public setting for safety. Access to a first-aid station should be everyone's concern in preparation for unexpected accidents. Additionally, it is an OSHA (Occupational Safety and Health Administration) and ANSI (American National Standards Institute) requirement for every business. CALLAHEAD takes the worry out of being prepared by delivering and maintaining the FIRST AID STATION for public safety as well as staying in compliance with OSHA and ANSI requirements.

CALLAHEAD has invented more products and services than any other company in its field. Health and safety is CALLAHEAD'S top priority. As with all of CALLAHEAD's equipment they use only hospital-grade cleaners and disinfectants to ensure the world's cleanest products. CALLAHEAD'S FIRST AID STATION will be delivered cleaned, sanitized and filled with all the necessary products and can be refilled upon request. CALLAHEAD servers all of New York City's five boroughs of Brooklyn, Queens, Manhattan, Staten Island, the Bronx, and Westchester, Nassau, and Suffolk Counties. CALLAHEAD is a New York company serving only New York with more than 260 employees and 125 vehicles running daily to ensure the best equipment and highest sanitary service. In business since 1976, CALLAHEAD has been the most trusted and reliable portable sanitation company with the most equipment options for all of your portable sanitation needs.

If you would like to learn more about the FIRST AID STATION and all of CALLAHEAD'S equipment, please visit www.callahead.com, or call toll-free at 1.800.634.2085.

