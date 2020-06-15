First Aid Kit Market Size Worth $238.47 Million by 2027 | CAGR: 5.3%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global first aid kit market size is expected to reach USD 238.47 million by 2027, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2020 to 2027. Increasing prevalence of hospital acquired diseases and rising hospital admissions are the key factors driving the market for first aid kit.

Road accidents are rapidly increasing and such cases require immediate first aid and medical attention. In February 2020, the WHO reported that around 1.35 million people die in road accidents every year and on an average 20 to 50 million people get injured or disabled. It also reported that road accidents are the leading cause of deaths among children and young adults aged 5-29 years. According to the Association for Safe International Road Travel (ASIRT), in U.S., over 37,000 people die in road accidents every year and an additional 2.35 million get injured or disabled.

Key suggestions from the report:

By product, the common type kit segment held the largest market share in 2019. Common type kits are generally used in home, offices, and industrial settings and these are majorly used in every kind of first aid requirements

Based on end use, the home and offices segment is anticipated to witness significant growth over the forecast period owing to increasing number of fall cases and rising cases of mishaps happening in kitchen in home setting

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period owing to high number of road crashes in countries, such as India and China .

Read 120 page research report with ToC on "First Aid Kit Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Common Type, Special Type), By End Use (Hospital & Clinics, Fire Department), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027"

As per the report on "Road Accidents in India (2018)" published by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways Transport Research Wing, Government India, in 2018, 4,67,044 road accidents were reported in India. India ranks first in the number of road crash deaths across the globe, followed by China and U.S., as stated by the World Road Statistics, 2018. The WHO Global Report on Road Safety 2018 states that India accounts around 11.00% of road traffic crash deaths in the world. Road accidents victims need immediate medical attention.

Grand View Research has segmented the global first aid kit market on the basis of product, end use, and region:

First Aid Kit Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Common Type Kit



Special Type Kit



CPR





Snake Bite





Burn Care





Others

First Aid Kit End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Hospital & Clinics



Home & Offices



Fire Department



Others

First Aid Kit Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



U.K.





Germany



Asia Pacific



China





Japan



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico



MEA



South Africa





Saudi Arabia

List of Key Players of First Aid Kit Market:

Acme United Corporation



Certified Safety



Manufacturing



Cramer Products



Dynamic Safety USA , LLC

, LLC

Green Guard First Aid & Safety



HARTMANN



MedTree

