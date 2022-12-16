First aid kit market to grow by 3.92% Y-O-Y from 2022 to 2023: Demand from the sports industry will drive growth -Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- First aid kit market insights -

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global First Aid Kit Market 2023-2027

Vendors : 15+, Including 3M Co., Acme United Corp., AdvaCare Pharma, Adventure Ready Brands, Certified Safety Manufacturing Inc., Cintas Corp., Cramer Products Inc., DC Safety, Fieldtex Products Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Johnson & Johnson, KANGLIDI Medical Articles Co. Ltd., Lifeline, Longbow, Medline Industries LP, Paul Hartmann AG, Protective Industrial Products, Ready America Inc., Sterimed Group, and UniFirst Corp. among others

Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors Segments: End-user (industrial, commercial, and individual), product type (common type kit and special type kit), and geography ( Asia , North America , Europe , and the Rest of the World).

In 2017, the first aid kit market was valued at USD 438.11 million. From a regional perspective, Asia held the largest market share, valued at USD 191.80 million. The first aid kit market size is estimated to grow by USD 130.38 million from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 4.66% according to Technavio.

First aid kit market - Customer landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

Global first aid kit market - Vendor insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including -

3M Co.: The company offers a first aid kit that enables workers to work in a safe manner in the wind industry and is suitable for both onshore and offshore access requirements in conjunction with supplementary GWO BST training modules.

The company offers a first aid kit that enables workers to work in a safe manner in the wind industry and is suitable for both onshore and offshore access requirements in conjunction with supplementary GWO BST training modules. Acme United Corp.: The company offers a first aid kit which is a weatherproof case ideal for all indoor and outdoor use and an easy-to-carry handle or wall mountable for quick access in an emergency.

The company offers a first aid kit which is a weatherproof case ideal for all indoor and outdoor use and an easy-to-carry handle or wall mountable for quick access in an emergency. AdvaCare Pharma: The company offers a first aid kit which is an assortment of medical paraphernalia that is essential when performing first aid on somebody.

Global first aid kit market – Market dynamics

Major drivers:

Demand from the sports industry

Stringent safety regulations

Evolving product formats

KEY challenges:

Limitations of size and weight of first aid kits

Easy to make first aid kits

Need for updated components in first aid kits

The first aid kit market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

Why Buy?

Add credibility to strategy

Analyzes competitor's offerings

Get a holistic view of the market

What are the key data covered in this first aid kit market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the first aid kit market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the first aid kit market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the first aid kit market across Asia , North America , Europe , and Rest of World (ROW)

, , , and Rest of World (ROW) A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of first aid kit market vendors

First Aid Kit Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 160 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.66% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 130.38 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.92 Regional analysis Asia, North America, Europe, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution Asia at 50% Key countries US, Germany, UK, China, and India Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled 3M Co., Acme United Corp., AdvaCare Pharma, Adventure Ready Brands, Certified Safety Manufacturing Inc., Cintas Corp., Cramer Products Inc., DC Safety, Fieldtex Products Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Johnson and Johnson, KANGLIDI Medical Articles Co. Ltd., Lifeline, Lonogbow, Medline Industries LP, Paul Hartmann AG, Protective Industrial Products, Ready America Inc., Sterimed Group, and UniFirst Corp. Market dynamics Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product Type



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global first aid kit market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global first aid kit market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 End user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – End user Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

6.3 Industrial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Industrial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Industrial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Industrial - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Industrial - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Commercial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Commercial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Commercial - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Commercial - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Individual - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Individual - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Individual - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Individual - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Individual - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 46: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Product Type

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 47: Chart on Product Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Product Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Product Type

Exhibit 49: Chart on Comparison by Product Type



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Comparison by Product Type

7.3 Common type kit - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on Common type kit - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Common type kit - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Chart on Common type kit - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Common type kit - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Special type kit - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 55: Chart on Special type kit - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Special type kit - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Chart on Special type kit - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Special type kit - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Product Type

Exhibit 59: Market opportunity by Product Type ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 60: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 61: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 63: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 65: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 66: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 68: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 69: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 70: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 73: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 77: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 78: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 79: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 80: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 81: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 85: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 86: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 87: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 88: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 89: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 93: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 95: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 97: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 98: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 99: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 100: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 101: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 102: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 103: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 104: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 105: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 106: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 107: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 3M Co.

Co. Exhibit 108: 3M Co. - Overview

Co. - Overview

Exhibit 109: 3M Co. - Business segments

Co. - Business segments

Exhibit 110: 3M Co. - Key news

Co. - Key news

Exhibit 111: 3M Co. - Key offerings

Co. - Key offerings

Exhibit 112: 3M Co. - Segment focus

12.4 Acme United Corp.

Exhibit 113: Acme United Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 114: Acme United Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 115: Acme United Corp. - Key offerings

12.5 AdvaCare Pharma

Exhibit 116: AdvaCare Pharma - Overview



Exhibit 117: AdvaCare Pharma - Product / Service



Exhibit 118: AdvaCare Pharma - Key offerings

12.6 Adventure Ready Brands

Exhibit 119: Adventure Ready Brands - Overview



Exhibit 120: Adventure Ready Brands - Product / Service



Exhibit 121: Adventure Ready Brands - Key offerings

12.7 Certified Safety Manufacturing Inc.

Exhibit 122: Certified Safety Manufacturing Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 123: Certified Safety Manufacturing Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 124: Certified Safety Manufacturing Inc. - Key offerings

12.8 Cintas Corp.

Exhibit 125: Cintas Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 126: Cintas Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 127: Cintas Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 128: Cintas Corp. - Segment focus

12.9 Cramer Products Inc.

Exhibit 129: Cramer Products Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 130: Cramer Products Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 131: Cramer Products Inc. - Key offerings

12.10 DC Safety

Exhibit 132: DC Safety - Overview



Exhibit 133: DC Safety - Product / Service



Exhibit 134: DC Safety - Key offerings

12.11 Fieldtex Products Inc.

Exhibit 135: Fieldtex Products Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 136: Fieldtex Products Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 137: Fieldtex Products Inc. - Key offerings

12.12 Honeywell International Inc.

Exhibit 138: Honeywell International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 139: Honeywell International Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 140: Honeywell International Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 141: Honeywell International Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 142: Honeywell International Inc. - Segment focus

12.13 Johnson and Johnson

Exhibit 143: Johnson and Johnson - Overview



Exhibit 144: Johnson and Johnson - Business segments



Exhibit 145: Johnson and Johnson - Key news



Exhibit 146: Johnson and Johnson - Key offerings



Exhibit 147: Johnson and Johnson - Segment focus

12.14 KANGLIDI Medical Articles Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 148: KANGLIDI Medical Articles Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 149: KANGLIDI Medical Articles Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 150: KANGLIDI Medical Articles Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.15 Lifeline

Exhibit 151: Lifeline - Overview



Exhibit 152: Lifeline - Product / Service



Exhibit 153: Lifeline - Key offerings

12.16 Medline Industries LP

Exhibit 154: Medline Industries LP - Overview



Exhibit 155: Medline Industries LP - Product / Service



Exhibit 156: Medline Industries LP - Key offerings

12.17 Paul Hartmann AG

Exhibit 157: Paul Hartmann AG - Overview



Exhibit 158: Paul Hartmann AG - Business segments



Exhibit 159: Paul Hartmann AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 160: Paul Hartmann AG - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 161: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 162: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 163: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 164: Research methodology



Exhibit 165: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 166: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 167: List of abbreviations

