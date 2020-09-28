First Alert and Actor Taylor Kinney Encourage Preparedness this Fire Prevention Month

"I'm excited to continue partnering with First Alert in our efforts to increase fire safety awareness," said Kinney. "With everyone spending more time at home, it's important to make sure everyone is prepared – and there's no better time than Fire Prevention Month."

According to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), three out of five fire deaths occur in homes without working smoke alarms. Even if you have smoke alarms in your home, you and your family may not be sufficiently protected.

"Now is the perfect time to enhance your home's safety by having working smoke and carbon monoxide (CO) alarms on every level and in every bedroom, and to take additional safety measures to help ensure you are prepared," said Tarsila Wey, director of marketing for First Alert.

First Alert and Kinney encourage you to be ready for the unexpected this Fire Prevention Month and protect your home with the following safety reminders:

Every level, every bedroom: For protection and peace of mind, install smoke alarms on each level of the home, including the basement, and in every bedroom, and install CO alarms on every level and near all sleeping areas.

For protection and peace of mind, install smoke alarms on each level of the home, including the basement, and in every bedroom, and install CO alarms on every level and near all sleeping areas. Test and maintain: Once alarms are installed, it is important to maintain your alarms by testing them regularly. Even though testing alarms is as simple as pressing a button and waiting for the beep, a consumer survey showed that more than 60% of consumers do not test their smoke alarms monthly**. Test alarms regularly and change the batteries every six months if you have battery-powered alarms. For convenient protection and to eliminate battery replacements and late-night battery chirps for a decade, upgrade to First Alert 10-Year Sealed Battery Smoke and Carbon Monoxide Alarms.

Once alarms are installed, it is important to maintain your alarms by testing them regularly. Even though testing alarms is as simple as pressing a button and waiting for the beep, a consumer survey showed that more than 60% of consumers do not test their smoke alarms monthly**. Test alarms regularly and change the batteries every six months if you have battery-powered alarms. For convenient protection and to eliminate battery replacements and late-night battery chirps for a decade, upgrade to First Alert 10-Year Sealed Battery Smoke and Carbon Monoxide Alarms. Alarms don't last forever: Replace outdated units. If you cannot remember the last time you installed an alarm, chances are, it's time to replace it. Alarms are on duty 24/7 and need to be replaced at least every 10 years.

Replace outdated units. If you cannot remember the last time you installed an alarm, chances are, it's time to replace it. Alarms are on duty 24/7 and need to be replaced at least every 10 years. Don't forget about CO: In the fall and into the colder months of the year, the risk of CO poisoning increases dramatically. CO is an invisible, odorless gas produced by fuel-burning devices such as stoves, generators and fireplaces, and can only be detected with a CO alarm. Make sure to install CO alarms in your home.

In the fall and into the colder months of the year, the risk of CO poisoning increases dramatically. CO is an invisible, odorless gas produced by fuel-burning devices such as stoves, generators and fireplaces, and can only be detected with a CO alarm. Make sure to install CO alarms in your home. P.A.S.S. the fire extinguishers: Beyond alarms, having fire extinguishers – and knowing how to use them – is an important part of maintaining a safe home for you and your family. According to the NFPA, the number one cause of home fires in the U.S. is unattended cooking. Place fire extinguishers in convenient locations such as the kitchen and garage, and on every level of the home. Adults in the household should learn how to properly operate a fire extinguisher using the acronym P.A.S.S. Simply pull the pin, aim the nozzle at the base of the fire, squeeze the trigger and sweep from side to side.

"With more people cooking, it's even more important to include fire extinguishers as part of a home safety plan. They should be within reach of the kitchen area," said Wey.

Once alarms and fire extinguishers are properly installed in your home, don't forget about your escape plan. "Alarms provide early warning in case of emergency, but it is equally important to have an escape plan in place and know what to do if an alarm sounds," added Wey.

According to the NFPA, only 32% of American households actually developed and practiced an emergency escape plan. Involve everyone in your household when developing an emergency escape plan. Identify two exits out of each room, including windows and doors, and set a dedicated meeting spot outside. Once outside, stay outside and call 911. Be sure to practice your escape plan with the entire family at least twice a year.

Opportunity to Learn by Doing

To kick-off Fire Prevention Month, First Alert and Lowe's stores nationwide are joining forces to educate the public about how to protect their families and homes from the threats of fire and CO. As part of Lowe's DIY kids' workshops, families can pick up a free, take home activity to learn about fire safety and build a wooden fire truck kit on Saturday, Oct. 10 while supplies last.

To learn more about how to be prepared to keep your family and home safe from smoke and fire, visit FirstAlert.com/firepreventionmonth. For more information on Lowe's DIY fire truck kits, visit www.lowesdiy.com.

