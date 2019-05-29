First American Financial Corporation (FAF) Investigation: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces Investigation of First American Financial Corporation - FAF

NEW YORK, May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bernstein Liebhard LLP, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, is investigating potential securities fraud claims on behalf of shareholders of First American Financial Corp., ("First American" or the "Company") (NYSE: FAF) resulting from allegations that First American and/or its executives may have issued materially misleading information to the investing public.

If you purchased First American securities, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options please contact Matthew E. Guarnero toll free at (877) 779-1414 or MGuarnero@bernlieb.com.

On May 24, 2019, Brian Krebs of krebsonsecurity.com published a report alleging that First American may have allowed unauthorized access to more than 885 million records related to mortgage deals going back to 2003. According to reports, First American said that it learned of a "design defect in one of its production applications that made possible unauthorized access to customer data" and has shut down external access.

On May 28, 2019, the first trading day following the news, First American's shares fell $3.46 per share, about 6.3%, to close at $51.80 per share.

