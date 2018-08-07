CAPE MAY, N.J., Sept. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of the region's vibrant craft beverage scene, the first annual Cape May Craft Beverage Festival will feature four area breweries, two wineries, and a distillery on Thursday, October 4, 6pm – 10pm at Willow Creek Winery. Hosted by Jack Wright of Exit Zero Publishing, the festival offers a buffet dinner together with talks and tastings.

Tickets are $75 per person and include dinner, a craft beverage of your choice and musical performance by Avi Wisnia. Proceeds will benefit the educational programs of Cape May Forum associated with Lower Cape May Regional High School including TEDxCapeMay and Music Connects of the Exit Zero Jazz Festival.

The Festival craft beverage producers include:

"We're celebrating our region's best craft beverages," notes host Jack Wright of Exit Zero Publishing. "And they're made right here."

"And we're benefiting some excellent educational programs" adds Cape May Forum president and TEDxCapeMay organizer Norris Clark.

For more information and to register, go to www.CapeMayCraft.com

