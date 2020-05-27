First Annual Untethered Event Raises $17,500 for The Meetings Industry Fund

VANCOUVER, Wash., May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Untethered, a virtual summit for the events industry, announces that $17,500 was raised for The Meetings Industry Fund, as part of a charitable partnership for industry professionals in need.

Untethered is a Virtual Summit for the Events Industry

Untethered was a three-day industry event aimed at educating and connecting event professionals during this time of profound change with a mission to educate, inspire and innovate together. The inaugural event took place on May 19-21 with industry speakers, yoga sessions, virtual cocktails and more. The event is donating 100% of the registration fees, which was a "pay what you can" model, to the Meetings Industry Fund. Proceeds will directly benefit event industry professionals in immediate financial crisis during this time.

"As we see the event industry go through profound changes, we felt it was the right time to come together to inspire and lift each other up. It was really important to find a concrete way to help our colleagues who are struggling right now. The support from the industry has been incredible to see. We blew away our initial fundraising goal and ended up doubling it—then surpassing even that goal!" said Allie Magyar, founder and CEO of Hubb.

"These are unprecedented times for the meetings industry as many professionals are facing furloughs, layoff and job elimination. We're blessed with loyal supporters providing much needed financial donations to help those facing crisis and we're positioned to help those who have nowhere else to turn for assistance. These funds are a lifeline that can make a significant difference in someone's future," said Gary Schirmacher, CMP and Chairman of The Meetings Industry Fund.

About Untethered

Untethered is a three-day virtual summit aimed at educating and connecting event professionals during this time of profound change with a mission to educate, inspire and innovate together. The Untethered conference was created by and for the events industry by a group of volunteers dedicated to inspiring, supporting and moving the events industry forward. The Untethered summit was hosted on the Hubb virtual events platform in conjunction with the Eventcore registration platform and Evia live streaming.

About The Meetings Industry Fund (MIF)

The Meetings Industry Fund was founded in 2015 by a group of meeting industry leaders that had a vision of helping individuals in any part of the meetings business when they face a crisis. As a 501c3, MIF has helped many individuals during very tough times with financial support to keep their home, bury a loved one, overdue medical bills and other dire situations. MIF receives donations from industry organizations and their chapters, as well as corporate and individual donations.

Media Contact

[email protected]

408-761-1803

SOURCE Untethered