First Ascent Asset Management Expands Distribution, Now Available on Envestnet Platform

DENVER, Dec. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- First Ascent Asset Management, a portfolio strategist serving financial advisors, today announced its models are now available on the Envestnet platform. Envestnet is a leading provider of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness.

"We recognize the value of Envestnet's platform and are thrilled to be working with an outstanding partner and industry leader," said First Ascent CEO Scott MacKillop. "We believe this is an important milestone for us and for flat fee asset management, which is being adopted by a growing legion of financial planners and wealth managers."

First Ascent broke the flat fee barrier in 2017 by offering its portfolios for a low annual fee of $500 per account. The flat fee applies to all client accounts, no matter how large. This innovative approach was recently recognized when First Ascent won the 2018 WealthManagement.com Industry Award in the TAMP category.

"First Ascent's flat fee pricing structure is unique," said Estee Jimerson, Managing Director, Head of Asset Manager Distribution, Envestnet. "We are pleased to add their strategies to Envestnet's broad and diverse lineup of investment options, helping deliver a state-of-the-art client experience."

In addition to Envestnet, First Ascent is also available on other platforms including Adhesion, Vestmark, Oranj, Fiduciary Shield, Verity, Bridge Technology and SMArtX.

"We are gratified to see the wide acceptance of our flat-fee asset management offering," said MacKillop. "Advisors and their clients can now gain access to such services without paying the high prices that have traditionally been charged by third-party strategists. We've made portfolio management affordable for everyone without sacrificing service or quality."

About First Ascent Asset Management

First Ascent is based in Denver and provides outsourced portfolio management services to financial advisors and their clients. The firm's founder, Scott MacKillop, is a 40-year veteran of the financial services industry and has been providing asset management services to financial advisors for over 25 years. First Ascent is registered as an investment adviser with the SEC.

