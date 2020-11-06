First Atwell Suites™ hotel now under construction in Miami

Atwell Suites is IHG's newest brand, introduced in 2019 as a design-led, dynamic, all-suites hotel brand optimized for longer stays of up to six nights. The brand has been well received by owners with 20 properties now under planning and development, across the U.S., in vibrant markets such as Austin, Texas; Charlotte, North Carolina; Denver; and Phoenix. Construction is expected to begin on additional Atwell Suites properties in the coming months.

Karen Gilbride, Vice President, avid hotels and Atwell Suites™, IHG, commented: "We created Atwell Suites as a result of continuous collaboration and dialogue with an enthusiastic advisory board comprised of IHG owners to offer travelers something truly different in the upper-midscale space. The all-suites segment is fast growing and remains very resilient with strong owner interest throughout 2020. We congratulate Sunview Companies, and our other owners who have been among the first to sign on to develop an Atwell Suites hotel. We're excited to continue the momentum of this brand and look forward to welcoming our first guests next year."

Albert Ovadia from Sunview Companies, commented: "We're thrilled be the first to announce an Atwell Suites branded property anywhere in the world. We know the unique design of the Atwell Suites brand will appeal to travelers exploring the Brickell neighborhood, which is one of most lively and popular parts of Miami. This new hotel is destined to be a destination due to its location in the heart of the action, convenience for international travelers to the various consulates and business, as well as proximity to the world class shopping and restaurants Brickell offers."

The company has also released a variety of new renderings showcasing the thoughtful design of the Atwell Suites brand including the main lobby space meant to bring people together around the breakfast area, lounge and bar; The Common (a dynamic space on the second floor lobby inspired by coworking lounges providing a place for guests to work and relax); and The Study (a bookable meeting room that is tech-enabled with everything needed for a productive meeting).

The Atwell Suites brand is designed for inspiration and for guests who are seeking opportunities to discover, learn and grow as they travel. Key brand hallmarks include flexible and enriching spaces that help guests easily switch between work and rest, surprising touches along the guest journey that create an atmosphere that sparks connections and conversations, and a unique approach to food and beverage, which is designed to transition seamlessly from breakfast in the morning to an inviting bar and lounge space for the rest of the day.

Atwell Suites properties will offer all suites which include distinct zones for living and sleeping; a wet bar with undercounter refrigerator, microwave, coffeemaker and bar sink; a work area with a high-top desk; a pull-out sofa; an oversized vanity in the bathroom; and a two-sided closet that can be easily accessed from both the guestroom and the bathroom.

Since launch, IHG has moved quickly to take the Atwell Suites brand from concept to reality, including fabricating a full hotel buildout featuring public spaces and guest rooms at IHG's Design Center in Atlanta. The company invites potential owners and future guests to take a look "inside' Atwell Suites with a virtual tour available here.

For more information about Atwell Suites, visit www.atwellsuites.com.

