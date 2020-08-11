First B Corp Certified Broadband Internet Carrier in the Nation

BIDDEFORD, Maine, Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Biddeford Internet Corporation d.b.a GWI is excited to announce that it has become the first Broadband Carrier in the nation to achieve B Corporation certification. The certification comes after months of planning and qualification work and aligns GWI with other prestigious businesses such as Patagonia and Ben & Jerry's, and, on a regional level, with businesses such as Allagash Brewing and Tom's of Maine. B Corporation certification requires companies adhere to the highest standards of social, fiscal, and environmental accountability with a focus on community economic sustainability. The certification also requires that employees, community, environment, vendors, and shareholders be the drivers for every decision made at the corporate level and tracked via governance metrics, processes, and controls. Rick Bennett, a GWI Board Member, stated, "Now, more than ever, successful businesses understand that their real value lies in their employees, their work culture, the relationships with their customers, and their reputation for doing good for the greater community. GWI's certification as a B Corporation is testament to our commitment to run our business in keeping with these values foremost."

For over 25 years, GWI has been an industry leader in providing reliable and affordable internet and telecommunications services throughout the State of Maine with an emphasis on building and retaining community relationships. "We are taking a leading role in defining what it means to be a company in the 21st century and executing on plans that will have a generational impact on our society at large," said Kerem Durdag, President and Chief Operating Officer. The Company was founded on the belief that the internet is an essential right for all Americans and must be available to everyone, regardless of location or income status. GWI feels that it is their human obligation to offer the best quality of service to its customers while holding strong to the principles of net neutrality, open access, and data privacy. "Being a B Corporation is an excellent match for who we are. We build networks to develop relationships with the communities we serve. We are not interested in short-term transactions, but continuous and fruitful endeavors with these municipalities," said Fletcher Kittredge, GWI's Chief Executive Officer.

About GWI - Founded in 1994 and headquartered in Biddeford, Maine, GWI (www.gwi.net) is a Maine owned and operated company, serving residential and business customers in all 16 counties of Maine and is an advocate for the expansion of high-speed internet access in the state. The company is an industry leader in designing, building, and operating gigabit fiber networks. Learn more here.

