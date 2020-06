First Bancorp Announces Cash Dividend

SOUTHERN PINES, N.C., June 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of First Bancorp (NASDAQ - FBNC), the parent company of First Bank, has declared a cash dividend on its common stock of $0.18 per share payable on July 24, 2020 to shareholders of record as of June 30, 2020. The $0.18 dividend rate is the same rate that was paid in the previous quarter and represents a 50% increase over the dividend rate of $0.12 paid in the comparable period of 2019.

First Bancorp is a bank holding company headquartered in Southern Pines, North Carolina, with total assets of approximately $6.4 billion. Its principal activity is the ownership and operation of First Bank, a state-chartered community bank that operates 101 branches in North Carolina and South Carolina. First Bank also provides SBA loans to customers through its nationwide network of lenders – for more information on First Bank's SBA lending capabilities, please visit www.firstbanksba.com. First Bancorp's common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol "FBNC."

