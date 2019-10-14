First Bancorp Mourns the Passing of James H. Garner

SOUTHERN PINES, N.C., Oct. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- First Bancorp (NASDAQ - FBNC), the parent company of First Bank, reports the loss of its beloved long-time former CEO Jimmie Garner, who passed away on October 13, 2019.

Mr. Garner joined First Bank in 1969 and served the bank in various roles for 37 years. In 1995, Mr. Garner was named the Company's Chief Executive Officer, serving in that position until his retirement in 2006. Early in his career, Mr. Garner led the bank's expansion efforts into Moore County, NC, with branch openings in Robbins and Seven Lakes. During his tenure as CEO, the total assets of the Company increased from $289 million to $2.1 billion, with the total number of bank branches rising from 28 to 68 branches.

Mr. Garner was known throughout the Company for his faith, his love of his family, and his compassion for others. Mr. Garner was married to his dearly loved wife Dot for 69 years, who often attended bank events in support of her husband. Mr. Garner also cared deeply for his fellow employees and cheered their successes. Blessed with a beautiful voice, Jimmie led the singing of Christmas carols at the Company's annual Christmas breakfast, a favorite among employees.

The Board of Directors of First Bancorp sends its condolences to the family of Mr. Garner and thanks them for the enduring principles that he brought to the Company.

SOURCE First Bancorp