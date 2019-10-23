First Bancorp Reports Third Quarter Results
Oct 23, 2019, 16:01 ET
SOUTHERN PINES, N.C., Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- First Bancorp (NASDAQ - FBNC), the parent company of First Bank, announced today net income of $25.0 million, or $0.84 per diluted common share, for the three months ended September 30, 2019, an increase of 13.5% in earnings per share from the $22.0 million, or $0.74 per diluted common share, recorded in the third quarter of 2018.
For the nine months ended September 30, 2019, the Company recorded net income of $71.2 million, or $2.39 per diluted common share, an increase of 8.1% in earnings per share from the $65.4 million, or $2.21 per diluted common share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2018.
Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin
Net interest income for the third quarter of 2019 was $53.8 million, a 3.7% increase from the $51.8 million recorded in the third quarter of 2018. Net interest income for the first nine months of 2019 amounted to $161.5 million, a 5.2% increase from the $153.6 million recorded in the comparable period of 2018. The increases in net interest income for the periods presented were primarily due to growth in interest-earning assets, which have increased by approximately 6%-7% over the past year.
The Company's net interest margin (tax-equivalent net interest income divided by average earning assets) for the third quarter of 2019 was 3.95%, which was 8 basis points lower than the 4.03% realized in the third quarter of 2018. For the nine month period ended September 30, 2019, the Company's net interest margin was 4.02% compared to 4.09% for the same period in 2018. The lower margins were due to a combination of lower loan discount accretion and funding costs that rose by more than asset yields.
The Company recorded loan discount accretion of $1.3 million in the third quarter of 2019, compared to $1.6 million in the third quarter of 2018. For the nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018, loan discount accretion amounted to $4.5 million and $6.0 million, respectively. The lower loan discount accretion accounted for approximately 3 basis points out of the 8 basis point decline in the net interest margin when comparing the third quarter of 2019 to 2018 and for 5 basis points of the 7 basis point decline on a year to date basis. The lower discount accretion was attributable to paydowns in the Company's acquired loan portfolios.
The Company's earning-asset yields, excluding loan discount accretion, increased by 8 basis points when comparing the third quarter of 2019 to the third quarter of 2018. Total funding costs increased by 15 basis points over that same period. On a year to date basis, earning-asset yields, excluding loan discount accretion, increased 17 basis points while total funding costs increased 22 basis points.
In the third quarter of 2019, the Federal Reserve cut short-term interest rates by 50 basis points. The lower interest rates resulted in a 12 basis point reduction in the yield on interest-earning assets in the third quarter of 2019 from the second quarter of 2019 (9 basis points excluding loan discount accretion) and a one basis point reduction in the total cost of funds. This spread compression resulted in the 11 basis point linked-quarter decrease in net interest margin (7 basis points excluding loan discount accretion).
See the Financial Summary for a reconciliation of the Company's net interest margin to its net interest margin excluding loan discount accretion, and other information regarding this percentage.
Provision for Loan Losses and Asset Quality
The Company recorded a negative provision for loan losses of $1.1 million (reduction of the allowance for loan losses) in the third quarter of 2019 compared to a provision for loan losses of $0.1 million in the third quarter of 2018. For the nine months ended September 30, 2019, the Company recorded a negative provision for loan losses of $0.9 million compared to a negative provision for loan losses of $4.3 million in the same period of 2018. In the first quarter of 2018, the Company experienced net loan recoveries of $3.7 million, resulting in the negative provision during 2018. The Company's provision for loan losses has remained at low levels over the past several years as a result of strong asset quality, including low loan charge-offs.
The ratio of annualized net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 was 0.03%, compared to (0.05%) for the same period of 2018. The Company's nonperforming assets to total assets ratio was 0.56% at September 30, 2019 compared to 0.72% at September 30, 2018.
Noninterest Income
Total noninterest income was $15.6 million and $15.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively. For the nine months ended September 30, 2019, noninterest income amounted to $46.2 million compared to $46.9 million for the same period of 2018.
Core noninterest income, a non-GAAP measure, for the third quarter of 2019 was $15.9 million, a 2.9% increase from the $15.5 million reported for the third quarter of 2018 - see reconciliation of core noninterest income to total noninterest income in the Financial Summary. The Company experienced strong increases in "Other service charges, commissions, and fees," due to higher debit card and credit card interchange fees associated with increased usage, and "Fees from Presold Mortgages," as a result of higher mortgage loan originations. Offsetting those increases was lower SBA consulting fee income and lower SBA loan sale gains, which both declined due to lower origination activity.
Core noninterest income for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 was $47.3 million, a 1.5% increase from the $46.6 million reported for the first nine months of 2018. Higher "Other service charges, commissions and fees" were substantially offset by lower SBA consulting fee income and lower gains on sales of SBA loans.
Other gains (losses) amounted to a loss of $0.3 million in the first nine months of 2019 due to miscellaneous items, whereas in the first nine months of 2018, the Company recorded a net gain of $0.8 million, which included a $0.9 million gain on the sale of a former branch location.
Noninterest Expenses
Noninterest expenses amounted to $38.9 million in the third quarter of 2019, a 0.3% decrease from the $39.0 million recorded in the third quarter of 2018. Noninterest expenses for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 amounted to $118.6 million compared to $121.2 million in 2018, a decrease of 2.1%.
As a result of FDIC assessment credits allocated to the Company, the Company recorded no FDIC insurance expense in the third quarter of 2019 and reversed a $400,000 accrual from the second quarter of 2019. The Company expects its remaining credits to result in no insurance expense in the fourth quarter of 2019 and to cover approximately one month of expense in the first quarter of 2020.
Merger and acquisition expenses declined by $3.4 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2019 compared to the same period in 2018.
Income Taxes
The Company's effective tax rate for the third quarter of 2019 was 20.8% compared to 21.2% in the third quarter of 2018. For the nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018, the Company's effective tax rates were 21.0% and 21.8%, respectively. The lower 2019 effective tax rates were primarily due to a decrease in the North Carolina corporate income tax rate from 3.0% to 2.5%, which became effective January 1, 2019.
Balance Sheet and Capital
Total assets at September 30, 2019 amounted to $6.1 billion, a 6.3% increase from a year earlier. Total loans at September 30, 2019 amounted to $4.4 billion, a 4.9% increase from a year earlier, and total deposits amounted to $4.9 billion at September 30, 2019, a 7.7% increase from a year earlier.
Annualized loan growth for the first nine months of 2019 was 4.6%. Annualized deposit growth for the first nine months of 2019 was 6.2%. Within deposits, the Company's retail deposits (excludes brokered deposits and internet time deposits) grew at an annualized rate of 9.9% for the first nine months of 2019. As a result of the strong retail deposit growth, the Company has been able reduce to its level of brokered deposits, which have declined by $128 million, or 50.1%, since September 30, 2018. Additionally, the Company has paid down its borrowings by $106 million, or 26.0%, over that same time period.
In late 2018 and early 2019, in order to reduce exposure to the possibility of lower interest rates, the Company invested a portion of its interest-bearing cash balances into fixed rate investment securities. As a result, from September 30, 2018 to September 30, 2019, interest-bearing cash balances have declined by 42.5% and investment securities balances have increased by 70.2%.
The Company remains well-capitalized by all regulatory standards, with an estimated Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio at September 30, 2019 of 14.78%, an increase from the 13.68% reported at September 30, 2018. The Company's tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio was 10.01% at September 30, 2019, an increase of 106 basis points from a year earlier.
Comments of the CEO and Other Business Matters
Richard H. Moore, CEO of First Bancorp, commented, "We are pleased with our results for the quarter, which resulted in a return on average assets of 1.65%. The current interest rate environment is a challenge for banks, but our net interest margin has held up well. Deposit growth remains strong, and we also saw an increase in loan origination activity during the quarter."
The following is additional discussion of business development and other miscellaneous matters affecting the Company during the third quarter of 2019:
- On September 13, 2019, the Company announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per share payable on October 25, 2019 to shareholders of record on September 30, 2019. This dividend rate represents a 20% increase over the dividend rate declared in the third quarter of 2018.
- During the third quarter of 2019, the Company repurchased 99,625 shares of the Company's common stock at an average price of $34.89, which totaled $3.5 million. For the first nine months of 2019, the Company repurchased 281,593 shares at an average cost of $35.48 for a total of $10 million. The Company has $15 million of remaining repurchase authority and, depending on market conditions, may continue share repurchases up to that limit during the last quarter of 2019.
* * *
First Bancorp is a bank holding company headquartered in Southern Pines, North Carolina, with total assets of approximately $6.1 billion. Its principal activity is the ownership and operation of First Bank, a state-chartered community bank that operates 101 branches in North Carolina and South Carolina. First Bank also operates one loan production office in Raleigh, North Carolina. First Bank Insurance Services is a subsidiary of First Bank and provides insurance products and services to individuals and businesses throughout First Bank's market area. First Bank also provides SBA loans to customers through its nationwide network of lenders - for more information on First Bank's SBA lending capabilities, please visit www.firstbanksba.com. First Bancorp's common stock is traded on The NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol "FBNC."
Please visit our website at www.LocalFirstBank.com.
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are statements that include projections, predictions, expectations or beliefs about future events or results or otherwise are not statements of historical fact. Such statements are often characterized by the use of qualifying words (and their derivatives) such as "expect," "believe," "estimate," "plan," "project," "anticipate," or other words or phrases concerning opinions or judgments of the Company and its management about future events. Factors that could influence the accuracy of such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the financial success or changing strategies of the Company's customers, the Company's level of success in integrating acquisitions, actions of government regulators, the level of market interest rates, and general economic conditions. For additional information about the factors that could affect the matters discussed in this paragraph, see the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's most recent annual report on Form 10-K available at www.sec.gov. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements. The Company is also not responsible for changes made to this press release by wire services, internet services or other media.
|
First Bancorp and Subsidiaries
Financial Summary - Page 1
|
Three Months Ended
September 30,
|
Percent
|
($ in thousands except per share data - unaudited)
|
2019
|
2018
|
Change
|
INCOME STATEMENT
|
Interest income
|
Interest and fees on loans
|
$
|
55,142
|
52,407
|
Interest on investment securities
|
5,342
|
2,868
|
Other interest income
|
1,898
|
2,944
|
Total interest income
|
62,382
|
58,219
|
7.2%
|
Interest expense
|
Interest on deposits
|
6,597
|
3,906
|
Interest on borrowings
|
2,007
|
2,468
|
Total interest expense
|
8,604
|
6,374
|
35.0%
|
Net interest income
|
53,778
|
51,845
|
3.7%
|
Total provision (reversal) for loan losses
|
(1,105)
|
87
|
n/m
|
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
|
54,883
|
51,758
|
6.0%
|
Noninterest income
|
Service charges on deposit accounts
|
3,388
|
3,221
|
Other service charges, commissions, and fees
|
5,814
|
4,942
|
Fees from presold mortgage loans
|
1,275
|
576
|
Commissions from sales of insurance and financial products
|
2,203
|
2,425
|
SBA consulting fees
|
663
|
1,287
|
SBA loan sale gains
|
1,917
|
2,373
|
Bank-owned life insurance income
|
651
|
641
|
Foreclosed property gains (losses), net
|
(273)
|
(192)
|
Securities gains (losses), net
|
97
|
—
|
Other gains (losses), net
|
(105)
|
(101)
|
Total noninterest income
|
15,630
|
15,172
|
3.0%
|
Noninterest expenses
|
Salaries expense
|
19,833
|
18,771
|
Employee benefit expense
|
4,144
|
4,061
|
Occupancy and equipment related expense
|
4,017
|
4,180
|
Merger and acquisition expenses
|
—
|
167
|
Intangibles amortization expense
|
1,163
|
1,452
|
Other operating expenses
|
9,763
|
10,403
|
Total noninterest expenses
|
38,920
|
39,034
|
(0.3)%
|
Income before income taxes
|
31,593
|
27,896
|
13.3%
|
Income tax expense
|
6,574
|
5,905
|
11.3%
|
Net income
|
$
|
25,019
|
21,991
|
13.8%
|
Earnings per common share - diluted
|
$
|
0.84
|
0.74
|
13.5%
|
ADDITIONAL INCOME STATEMENT INFORMATION
|
Net interest income, as reported
|
$
|
53,778
|
51,845
|
Tax-equivalent adjustment (1)
|
413
|
428
|
Net interest income, tax-equivalent
|
$
|
54,191
|
52,273
|
3.7%
|
(1)
|
This amount reflects the tax benefit that the Company receives related to its tax-exempt loans and securities, which carry interest rates lower than similar taxable investments due to their tax-exempt status. This amount has been computed assuming a 23% tax rate and is reduced by the related nondeductible portion of interest expense.
|
n/m - not meaningful
|
First Bancorp and Subsidiaries
Financial Summary - Page 2
|
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
|
Percent
|
($ in thousands except per share data - unaudited)
|
2019
|
2018
|
Change
|
INCOME STATEMENT
|
Interest income
|
Interest and fees on loans
|
$
|
164,754
|
154,028
|
Interest on investment securities
|
15,679
|
8,667
|
Other interest income
|
6,705
|
7,320
|
Total interest income
|
187,138
|
170,015
|
10.1%
|
Interest expense
|
Interest on deposits
|
18,498
|
9,812
|
Interest on borrowings
|
7,092
|
6,619
|
Total interest expense
|
25,590
|
16,431
|
55.7%
|
Net interest income
|
161,548
|
153,584
|
5.2%
|
Total provision (reversal) for loan losses
|
(913)
|
(4,282)
|
(78.7)%
|
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
|
162,461
|
157,866
|
2.9%
|
Noninterest income
|
Service charges on deposit accounts
|
9,543
|
9,606
|
Other service charges, commissions, and fees
|
16,848
|
14,101
|
Fees from presold mortgage loans
|
2,677
|
2,231
|
Commissions from sales of insurance and financial products
|
6,436
|
6,484
|
SBA consulting fees
|
2,847
|
3,554
|
SBA loan sale gains
|
7,048
|
8,773
|
Bank-owned life insurance income
|
1,928
|
1,892
|
Foreclosed property gains (losses), net
|
(899)
|
(579)
|
Securities gains (losses), net
|
97
|
—
|
Other gains (losses), net
|
(331)
|
811
|
Total noninterest income
|
46,194
|
46,873
|
(1.4)%
|
Noninterest expenses
|
Salaries expense
|
58,530
|
56,615
|
Employee benefit expense
|
13,150
|
12,752
|
Occupancy and equipment related expense
|
12,052
|
12,018
|
Merger and acquisition expenses
|
213
|
3,568
|
Intangibles amortization expense
|
3,737
|
4,518
|
Other operating expenses
|
30,948
|
31,683
|
Total noninterest expenses
|
118,630
|
121,154
|
(2.1)%
|
Income before income taxes
|
90,025
|
83,585
|
7.7%
|
Income tax expense
|
18,862
|
18,191
|
3.7%
|
Net income
|
$
|
71,163
|
65,394
|
8.8%
|
Earnings per common share - diluted
|
$
|
2.39
|
2.21
|
8.1%
|
ADDITIONAL INCOME STATEMENT INFORMATION
|
Net interest income, as reported
|
$
|
161,548
|
153,584
|
Tax-equivalent adjustment (1)
|
1,260
|
1,151
|
Net interest income, tax-equivalent
|
$
|
162,808
|
154,735
|
5.2%
|
(1)
|
This amount reflects the tax benefit that the Company receives related to its tax-exempt loans and securities, which carry interest rates lower than similar taxable investments due to their tax-exempt status. This amount has been computed assuming a 23% tax rate and is reduced by the related nondeductible portion of interest expense.
|
First Bancorp and Subsidiaries
Financial Summary - Page 3
|
Three Months Ended
September 30,
|
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
|
PERFORMANCE RATIOS (annualized)
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
Return on average assets (1)
|
1.65
|
%
|
1.53
|
%
|
1.59
|
%
|
1.55
|
%
|
Return on average common equity (2)
|
12.00
|
%
|
11.83
|
%
|
11.87
|
%
|
12.16
|
%
|
Net interest margin - tax-equivalent (3)
|
3.95
|
%
|
4.03
|
%
|
4.02
|
%
|
4.09
|
%
|
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans
|
0.04
|
%
|
0.27
|
%
|
0.03
|
%
|
(0.05)
|
%
|
COMMON SHARE DATA
|
Cash dividends declared - common
|
$
|
0.12
|
0.10
|
0.36
|
0.30
|
Stated book value - common
|
28.20
|
24.99
|
28.20
|
24.99
|
Tangible book value - common
|
19.66
|
16.43
|
19.66
|
16.43
|
Common shares outstanding at end of period
|
29,604,830
|
29,729,285
|
29,604,830
|
29,729,285
|
Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted
|
29,684,105
|
29,621,130
|
29,759,459
|
29,639,126
|
CAPITAL RATIOS
|
Tangible common equity to tangible assets
|
10.01
|
%
|
8.95
|
%
|
10.01
|
%
|
8.95
|
%
|
Common equity tier I capital ratio - estimated
|
13.12
|
%
|
11.97
|
%
|
13.12
|
%
|
11.97
|
%
|
Tier I leverage ratio - estimated
|
11.12
|
%
|
10.34
|
%
|
11.12
|
%
|
10.34
|
%
|
Tier I risk-based capital ratio - estimated
|
14.33
|
%
|
13.18
|
%
|
14.33
|
%
|
13.18
|
%
|
Total risk-based capital ratio - estimated
|
14.78
|
%
|
13.68
|
%
|
14.78
|
%
|
13.68
|
%
|
AVERAGE BALANCES ($ in thousands)
|
Total assets
|
$
|
6,021,979
|
5,712,940
|
5,986,641
|
5,644,692
|
Loans
|
4,354,477
|
4,191,751
|
4,322,078
|
4,141,645
|
Earning assets
|
5,440,014
|
5,143,420
|
5,410,546
|
5,057,811
|
Deposits
|
4,838,574
|
4,526,012
|
4,784,935
|
4,480,792
|
Interest-bearing liabilities
|
3,678,530
|
3,654,176
|
3,722,536
|
3,651,744
|
Shareholders' equity
|
826,914
|
737,560
|
801,228
|
718,982
|
(1)
|
Calculated by dividing annualized net income by average assets.
|
(2)
|
Calculated by dividing annualized net income by average common equity.
|
(3)
|
See note 1 on the first page of the Financial Summary for discussion of tax-equivalent adjustments.
|
TREND INFORMATION
|
($ in thousands except per share data)
|
For the Three Months Ended
|
INCOME STATEMENT
|
Sept. 30, 2019
|
June 30, 2019
|
Mar. 31, 2019
|
Dec. 31, 2018
|
Sept. 30, 2018
|
Net interest income - tax-equivalent (1)
|
$
|
54,191
|
54,832
|
53,785
|
54,289
|
52,273
|
Taxable equivalent adjustment (1)
|
413
|
423
|
424
|
443
|
428
|
Net interest income
|
53,778
|
54,409
|
53,361
|
53,846
|
51,845
|
Provision (reversal) for loan losses
|
(1,105)
|
(308)
|
500
|
693
|
87
|
Noninterest income
|
15,630
|
15,989
|
14,575
|
14,114
|
15,173
|
Noninterest expense
|
38,920
|
40,439
|
39,271
|
37,374
|
39,035
|
Income before income taxes
|
31,593
|
30,267
|
28,165
|
29,893
|
27,896
|
Income tax expense
|
6,574
|
6,408
|
5,880
|
5,998
|
5,905
|
Net income
|
25,019
|
23,859
|
22,285
|
23,895
|
21,991
|
Earnings per common share - diluted
|
0.84
|
0.80
|
0.75
|
0.80
|
0.74
|
Cash dividends declared per share
|
0.12
|
0.12
|
0.12
|
0.10
|
0.10
|
(1)
|
See note 1 on the first page of this Financial Summary for discussion of tax-equivalent adjustments.
|
First Bancorp and Subsidiaries
Financial Summary - Page 4
|
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
($ in thousands - unaudited)
|
At Sept. 30,
2019
|
At June 30,
2019
|
At Dec. 31,
2018
|
At Sept. 30,
2018
|
One Year
Change
|
Assets
|
Cash and due from banks
|
$
|
52,621
|
52,679
|
56,050
|
50,209
|
4.8
|
%
|
Interest-bearing deposits with banks
|
264,840
|
286,781
|
406,848
|
460,520
|
(42.5)
|
%
|
Total cash and cash equivalents
|
317,461
|
339,460
|
462,898
|
510,729
|
(37.8)
|
%
|
Investment securities
|
779,489
|
771,021
|
602,588
|
457,887
|
70.2
|
%
|
Presold mortgages
|
16,269
|
6,222
|
4,279
|
6,111
|
166.2
|
%
|
Total loans
|
4,396,544
|
4,339,497
|
4,249,064
|
4,190,628
|
4.9
|
%
|
Allowance for loan losses
|
(19,260)
|
(20,789)
|
(21,039)
|
(20,546)
|
(6.3)
|
%
|
Net loans
|
4,377,284
|
4,318,708
|
4,228,025
|
4,170,082
|
5.0
|
%
|
Premises and equipment
|
136,668
|
136,901
|
119,000
|
116,618
|
17.2
|
%
|
Intangible assets
|
252,824
|
253,769
|
255,480
|
254,737
|
(0.8)
|
%
|
Foreclosed real estate
|
4,589
|
5,107
|
7,440
|
6,140
|
(25.3)
|
%
|
Bank-owned life insurance
|
103,806
|
103,154
|
101,878
|
101,055
|
2.7
|
%
|
Other assets
|
80,521
|
77,697
|
82,528
|
88,271
|
(8.8)
|
%
|
Total assets
|
$
|
6,068,911
|
6,012,039
|
5,864,116
|
5,711,630
|
6.3
|
%
|
Liabilities
|
Deposits:
|
Noninterest-bearing checking accounts
|
$
|
1,491,494
|
1,441,064
|
1,320,131
|
1,280,408
|
16.5
|
%
|
Interest-bearing checking accounts
|
894,777
|
931,945
|
916,374
|
870,487
|
2.8
|
%
|
Money market accounts
|
1,124,614
|
1,104,052
|
1,035,523
|
1,007,177
|
11.7
|
%
|
Savings accounts
|
418,043
|
413,065
|
432,389
|
432,335
|
(3.3)
|
%
|
Brokered deposits
|
127,519
|
150,888
|
239,875
|
255,415
|
(50.1)
|
%
|
Internet time deposits
|
1,445
|
1,445
|
3,428
|
3,924
|
(63.2)
|
%
|
Other time deposits > $100,000
|
557,590
|
538,401
|
447,619
|
409,742
|
36.1
|
%
|
Other time deposits
|
259,900
|
262,194
|
264,000
|
268,885
|
(3.3)
|
%
|
Total deposits
|
4,875,382
|
4,843,054
|
4,659,339
|
4,528,373
|
7.7
|
%
|
Borrowings
|
300,656
|
301,140
|
406,609
|
406,593
|
(26.1)
|
%
|
Other liabilities
|
57,891
|
52,676
|
33,938
|
33,588
|
72.4
|
%
|
Total liabilities
|
5,233,929
|
5,196,870
|
5,099,886
|
4,968,554
|
5.3
|
%
|
Shareholders' equity
|
Common stock
|
429,136
|
432,533
|
434,453
|
434,227
|
(1.2)
|
%
|
Retained earnings
|
402,212
|
380,748
|
341,738
|
320,822
|
25.4
|
%
|
Stock in rabbi trust assumed in acquisition
|
(2,577)
|
(3,625)
|
(3,235)
|
(3,224)
|
(20.1)
|
%
|
Rabbi trust obligation
|
2,577
|
3,625
|
3,235
|
3,224
|
(20.1)
|
%
|
Accumulated other comprehensive
income (loss)
|
3,634
|
1,888
|
(11,961)
|
(11,973)
|
(130.4)
|
%
|
Total shareholders' equity
|
834,982
|
815,169
|
764,230
|
743,076
|
12.4
|
%
|
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|
$
|
6,068,911
|
6,012,039
|
5,864,116
|
5,711,630
|
6.3
|
%
|
First Bancorp and Subsidiaries
Financial Summary - Page 5
|
For the Three Months Ended
|
YIELD INFORMATION
|
Sept. 30, 2019
|
June 30, 2019
|
Mar. 31, 2019
|
Dec. 31, 2018
|
Sept. 30, 2018
|
Yield on loans
|
5.02
|
%
|
5.16
|
%
|
5.11
|
%
|
5.13
|
%
|
4.96
|
%
|
Yield on securities
|
2.74
|
%
|
2.81
|
%
|
2.95
|
%
|
2.71
|
%
|
2.52
|
%
|
Yield on other earning assets
|
2.42
|
%
|
2.51
|
%
|
2.77
|
%
|
2.29
|
%
|
2.33
|
%
|
Yield on all interest-earning assets
|
4.55
|
%
|
4.67
|
%
|
4.66
|
%
|
4.60
|
%
|
4.49
|
%
|
Rate on interest bearing deposits
|
0.77
|
%
|
0.75
|
%
|
0.67
|
%
|
0.56
|
%
|
0.48
|
%
|
Rate on other interest-bearing liabilities
|
2.65
|
%
|
2.83
|
%
|
2.79
|
%
|
2.60
|
%
|
2.41
|
%
|
Rate on all interest-bearing liabilities
|
0.93
|
%
|
0.93
|
%
|
0.90
|
%
|
0.79
|
%
|
0.69
|
%
|
Total cost of funds
|
0.66
|
%
|
0.67
|
%
|
0.66
|
%
|
0.58
|
%
|
0.51
|
%
|
Net interest margin (1)
|
3.92
|
%
|
4.03
|
%
|
4.03
|
%
|
4.05
|
%
|
4.00
|
%
|
Net interest margin - tax-equivalent (2)
|
3.95
|
%
|
4.06
|
%
|
4.06
|
%
|
4.08
|
%
|
4.03
|
%
|
Average prime rate
|
5.27
|
%
|
5.50
|
%
|
5.50
|
%
|
5.28
|
%
|
5.01
|
%
|
(1)
|
Calculated by dividing annualized net interest income by average earning assets for the period.
|
(2)
|
Calculated by dividing annualized tax-equivalent net interest income by average earning assets for the period. See note 1 on the first page of this Financial Summary for discussion of tax-equivalent adjustments.
|
For the Three Months Ended
|
NET INTEREST INCOME PURCHASE ACCOUNTING ADJUSTMENTS
($ in thousands)
|
Sept. 30,
|
June 30,
|
Mar. 31,
|
Dec. 31,
|
Sept. 30,
|
Interest income - increased by accretion of loan discount on acquired loans
|
$
|
959
|
1,336
|
1,132
|
1,566
|
1,365
|
Interest income - increased by accretion of loan discount on retained portions of SBA loans
|
365
|
394
|
287
|
264
|
210
|
Interest expense - reduced by premium amortization of deposits
|
44
|
50
|
58
|
71
|
84
|
Interest expense - increased by discount accretion of borrowings
|
(46)
|
(45)
|
(45)
|
(45)
|
(46)
|
Impact on net interest income
|
$
|
1,322
|
1,735
|
1,432
|
1,856
|
1,613
|
First Bancorp and Subsidiaries
Financial Summary - Page 6
|
ASSET QUALITY DATA ($ in thousands)
|
Sept. 30,
|
June 30,
|
Mar. 31,
|
Dec. 31,
|
Sept. 30,
|
Nonperforming assets
|
Nonaccrual loans
|
$
|
19,720
|
17,375
|
20,684
|
22,575
|
18,231
|
Troubled debt restructurings - accruing
|
9,566
|
11,890
|
12,457
|
13,418
|
16,657
|
Accruing loans > 90 days past due
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Total nonperforming loans
|
29,286
|
29,265
|
33,141
|
35,993
|
34,888
|
Foreclosed real estate
|
4,589
|
5,107
|
6,390
|
7,440
|
6,140
|
Total nonperforming assets
|
$
|
33,875
|
34,372
|
39,531
|
43,433
|
41,028
|
Purchased credit impaired loans not included above (1)
|
$
|
13,798
|
14,175
|
15,867
|
17,393