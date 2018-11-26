First Band to Sign with New Cleveland Label Takes the Stage Tonight

CLEVELAND, Dec. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The first band to sign with a newly formed record label takes the stage tonight at 10pm. The Birds in the Boneyard, a young rock/jazz/pop band stationed in Queens, New York has recently signed with Stella's Records in Cleveland, Ohio. They are the first band to sign with the label. Stella's Records is a new sub-label under Tragic Hero Records, a label created by Superior Sound Studio.

The newly signed band will have their music produced by Emmy Award Winning, Multi-Platinum Producer, Jim Wirt, who has produced over seventeen-million records sold (including Incubus, Hoobastank, and Fiona Apple.) Wirt will see his band perform tonight at the club for the first time in honor of the new label. Jim Stewart, sound engineer of the label, will also be attending the event. "I've been harvesting music from musicians for over twenty-five years, yet, I still get excited every time I hear something new and fresh. The Birds were just that for me," mentioned Stewart.

Founder of Stella's Music Club, Michael Zweig, met the band in the Big Apple. "I witnessed something great when I came across the Birds in the Boneyard out in New York. They were selling out shows in the city, so I knew I had to bring them to Cleveland for a gig," said Zweig. Shortly after their small performance, the band was signed. Mikey Condoleon, lead singer and guitarist of the band also mentioned, "Cleveland is the birthplace of Rock & Roll, and we are absolutely honored to be a part of it in our endeavors as a band. This signing could not have come at a better time for us, and we are beyond excited to play for Stella's and the city of Cleveland again tonight."

A Band Mixer will take place at the club tonight from 6-8pm, followed by performances by local Cleveland bands from 8-9pm. The Black Moods take the stage at 9pm, and the Birds in the Boneyard take the stage at 10pm. All are welcome to attend this historical night for Cleveland music.

