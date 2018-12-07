First Bank & Trust Appoints Kott

In his role at First Bank & Trust Company, Kott will serve as City Executive where he will support commercial and retail banking customers. His office is located at 611 West Jubal Early Drive, Suite A1 in Winchester, Virginia.

"Jack has a wealth of knowledge in banking and he is well known for building strong and lasting relationships," stated John D. Meade, Senior Vice President and Regional Manager for the Shenandoah Valley Region of First Bank & Trust Company. "He is committed to the needs of his clients, and genuinely cares about the prosperity of his community."

Kott is past president of the Kiwanis Club. Throughout his career, Kott also donated his civic time to Boy Scouts of America, Salvation Army Advisory Committee, Grace Lutheran Church, Rotary Club, St. Luke's Community Clinic Advisory Board and the United Way Advisory Board.

About First Bank & Trust Company

First Bank & Trust Company, one of the top community banks in the United States, is a diversified financial services firm with office locations in southwest Virginia, northeast Tennessee, and New River and Shenandoah Valleys. Financial objectives are addressed by offering free checking products for personal and business accounts, and assessing lending solutions managed by mortgage, agricultural and commercial lending divisions. Comprehensive financial solutions are available through trust and brokerage service representatives.

For more information, visit www.firstbank.com or contact Nicole Franks nfranks@firstbank.com

