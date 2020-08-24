First Bank & Trust Company Announces Management Changes in Wise County

Melissa Coffey has been appointed as Assistant Vice President and Branch Manager of the Wise and Norton, Virginia offices. Coffey is a 2006 graduate of the University of South Carolina. She has 14 years of banking experience, and has been with First Bank & Trust Company for nine years. Coffey began her work with First Bank & Trust Company in Norton, Virginia as lender, then in 2017 assumed the role of Branch Manager of the Norton office where she spent much of her lending focus on residential real estate and consumer lending. She will now assume the responsibility for managing both the Norton and Wise, Virginia offices, and will conduct many of the same day-to-day duties, including managing customer and employee relations as well as overseeing deposit and loan operations.

Coffey is a member of the Wise County Chamber of Commerce and serves on the Executive Board. She is a member of the Norton Kiwanis Club, and lives in Wise County with her husband Jared who teaches and coaches at Eastside High School. They live in Wise County with their two children, Hannah, age ten and Olivia age seven.

Joining Melissa Coffey in Wise County is newcomer, Cathy Hawkins. Cathy Hawkins joined First Bank & Trust Company's Commercial Lending team. She has over 40 years of experience in banking, most recently from BB&T in Wise, Virginia where she served as Small Business Specialist. In her new role at First Bank & Trust Company, Hawkins will continue to serve small businesses and commercial entities in Wise County and the entire southwest Virginia region.

Cathy Hawkins received an honorable recognition from the State of Tennessee's Women & Industry in 2002. She completed the Forward Wise County Leadership Development in 2005, originated and co-facilitated the Forward Dickenson County Leadership Program from 2007-2010, and was recognized as a top lender in southwest Virginia in 2018. She resides in Wise County with her son Andrew.

Brent Dyson, Senior Vice President and Commercial Lender commented on the staffing changes, "It's important to have qualified people in place to serve the southwest Virginia community. Our office in Wise is at the heart of the Appalachian Mountains, and home to an experienced work force with diverse skills." Dyson added, "Having capable and experienced lenders is the key to economic development, and it's our way of supporting the communities we serve."

Offices of Melissa Coffey and Cathy Hawkins are located at 303 West Main Street in Wise. They can be reached at 276-328-3439.

Melissa Coffey, [email protected]

Cathy Hawkins, [email protected]

About First Bank & Trust Company

First Bank & Trust Company, one of the top community banks in the United States, is a diversified financial services firm with office locations in southwest Virginia, northeast Tennessee, and New River and Shenandoah Valleys. Financial objectives are addressed by offering free checking products for personal and business accounts, and assessing lending solutions managed by mortgage, agricultural and commercial lending divisions. Comprehensive financial solutions are available through trust and brokerage service representatives.

For more information, visit www.firstbank.com or contact Nicole Franks [email protected]

SOURCE First Bank & Trust Company

Related Links

https://www.FirstBank.com

