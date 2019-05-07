First Bank & Trust Company Appoints Government Lending Specialist

"Since First Bank & Trust Company offers SBA, USDA Business & Industry and Rural Development Loans, we can provide financing to eligible small businesses that would not ordinarily qualify for loans through traditional lending sources," stated William H. Hayter, Chairman and CEO. "I am confident that John will do an outstanding job leading this effort to expand our loan program to better serve the credit needs of small businesses in our community."

About the SBA

The U.S. Small Business Administration helps Americans start, build, and grow businesses. The SBA was created in 1953 as an independent agency of the federal government to aid, counsel, assist and protect the interests of small business concerns, to preserve free competitive enterprise and to maintain and strengthen the overall economy of our nation.

About First Bank & Trust Company

First Bank & Trust Company, one of the top community banks in the United States, is a diversified financial services firm with office locations in southwest Virginia, northeast Tennessee, and New River and Shenandoah Valleys. Financial objectives are addressed by offering free checking products for personal and business accounts, and assessing lending solutions managed by mortgage, agricultural and commercial lending divisions. Comprehensive financial solutions are available through trust and brokerage service representatives.

