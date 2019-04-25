First Bank & Trust Company Appoints Key Leadership In Shenandoah Valley Market
Apr 25, 2019, 07:20 ET
ABINGDON, Va., April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- First Bank & Trust Company and its parent holding company, First Bancorp, Inc., today announced key leadership changes in the Shenandoah Valley market. The leadership changes are in response to recent market growth, and the increased customer service needs resulting from the expansion of business. The Bank's newly implemented leadership plan involves the promotion of several Bank officers, as well as the hiring of new bank personnel.
- John P. Bowers, Senior Vice President, has been appointed as the Regional Manager of the Shenandoah Valley market. Bowers will manage all aspects of the five branch offices which includes the deposit and loan portfolios for Staunton, Harrisonburg, Verona, Waynesboro and Bridgewater. He will also oversee activities in the three Loan Production Offices in Winchester, Woodstock and Hanover, Virginia. Bowers has been in banking for 30 years, and with First Bank & Trust Company for 17 years. The announcement comes on the heels of the retirement of John D. Meade, III. Meade recently announced his retirement after 40 years in banking. He has been with First Bank & Trust Company since 1995. Going forward, he will serve in an advisory role on a part time basis.
- Leonard Pittman has been appointed as Senior Vice President. Pittman has over 35 years of banking experience, most recently with Union Bank & Trust. In his new role at First Bank & Trust Company, he will serve as Commercial Lender for Staunton, Virginia as well as greater Augusta County.
- Bradley Webb has been promoted to Senior Vice President, Agricultural Lender and Regional Supervisor. Webb has been with First Bank and Trust Company's Agricultural Division since 2006, and his office is located in Harrisonburg, Virginia. Webb will continue his focus on agricultural lending as well as assume a supervisory role in the Shenandoah Valley Region.
- Bradley Dunsmore has been promoted to Vice President, Commercial Lender. Dunsmore has been with First Bank & Trust Company for seven years. He will continue with his operational duties for the Staunton, Virginia office, and will expand his role into commercial lending, serving the Staunton, Harrisonburg and greater Rockingham County markets as First Bank & Trust Company expands efforts to provide services to small business and commercial markets in these areas.
"I know first-hand the importance of getting the right people in the right positions in order to provide our customers with the service they expect and deserve," stated John Bowers. "These seasoned bankers will be instrumental to our success and will insure the Bank is positioned to execute its strategic plan in the Shenandoah Valley."
About First Bank & Trust Company
First Bank & Trust Company, one of the top community banks in the United States, is a diversified financial services firm with office locations in southwest Virginia, northeast Tennessee, and New River and Shenandoah Valleys. Financial objectives are addressed by offering free checking products for personal and business accounts, and assessing lending solutions managed by mortgage, agricultural and commercial lending divisions. Comprehensive financial solutions are available through trust and brokerage service representatives.
For more information, visit www.firstbank.com or contact Nicole Franks nfranks@firstbank.com
