First Bank & Trust Company Celebrates First Time Home Buyers During National Housing Month

Rose Fulton, Mortgage Loan Officer, First Bank & Trust Co. Mortgage Division, said, "Buying a home is the single largest investment that most people will make in their lifetime. As mortgage lenders, we seek to help potential homeowners make an honest evaluation of their finances and develop a thorough plan so they can ultimately make a wise buying decision."

First Bank & Trust Company's mortgage lenders provide personalized service that helps guide home buyers through the home buying process. First time home buyers are offered educational reference material and resources to help them understand mortgage loans. Qualified borrowers are also eligible for flexible down payment options and assistance. All first time home buyers are welcome to submit an online application and receive one-on-one financial counseling.

First time home buyer, Tristen Herren of Johnson City, Tennessee expressed her appreciation for the opportunity. "Our experience with First Bank and Trust's mortgage process was remarkable! From pre-approval to closing day, Rose Fulton was friendly and approachable, responsive, thorough, and attentive to our questions and needs. She worked with other involved professionals on our behalf and made the entire process seamless and stress-free. Much of the process was able to be completed through an efficient and secure electronic system. We received comprehensive information, education, and options at every step. We also received a very competitive interest rate. We are so grateful to have had the opportunity to use our own trusted, local bank as our mortgage lender. We highly recommend Rose and the mortgage team at First Bank and Trust!"

"Home ownership isn't for everyone. The first – and most important – step of the program is

to help customers determine if they're financially ready for home ownership," said Andy Puckett, Senior Vice President and Mortgage Division Manager. "We're delighted to help first time home owners make this very important purchase."

For more information about mortgages, visit www.FirstBank.com/personal/lending or apply online .

About First Bank & Trust Company

First Bank & Trust Company, one of the top community banks in the United States, is a diversified financial services firm with office locations in southwest Virginia, northeast Tennessee, and New River and Shenandoah Valleys. Financial objectives are addressed by offering free checking products for personal and business accounts, and assessing lending solutions managed by mortgage, agricultural and commercial lending divisions. Comprehensive financial solutions are available through trust and brokerage service representatives. For more information, contact Nicole Franks [email protected]

