First Bank & Trust Company Commercial Division Continues to Grow

"Jonathan is results driven and dedicated to the financial needs of his customers," stated John P. Bowers, Senior Vice President and Regional Manager of the Shenandoah Valley Region. "His strong leadership skills are an asset to our team in Harrisonburg."

Jonathan Comer attended James Madison University where he graduated from the Innovation MBA program in 2017. In 2007, he obtained a Finance Degree from Virginia Polytechnic Institute & State University in Blacksburg, Virginia. Comer attended Commercial Lending School through the Risk Management Association at East Carolina University in Greenville, NC, and he attended the Graduate School of Banking at Louisiana State University in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. From 2007-2015, he completed courses in compliance, commercial lending and credit management at the Virginia Bankers Association in Richmond, Virginia.

Comer is Commissioner of the Page County Planning Commission in Luray, Virginia, a Board Member of Bankers Title Shenandoah in Winchester, Virginia, Treasurer of Shenandoah Heritage Center in Shenandoah, Virginia and a Board member for Payroll Solutions in Charlottesville, Virginia. Comer has previous experience with Luray/Page County Chamber of Commerce, Stadium Capital Partners, LLC, the Shenandoah Valley Rescue Squad and Luray Wranglers Baseball team. He has been recognized for numerous awards from Future Business Leaders of America, LSU Graduate School of Banking, the Daily News Record and he was presented the Inaugural Rising Star Award from the Virginia Association of Community Banks in 2016.

Jonathan Comer's office is located at 120 University Boulevard in Harrisonburg, Virginia. He will serve the greater Shenandoah Valley market, and can be reached at 540-434-0671.

About First Bank & Trust Company

First Bank & Trust Company, one of the top community banks in the United States, is a diversified financial services firm with office locations in southwest Virginia, northeast Tennessee, and New River and Shenandoah Valleys. Financial objectives are addressed by offering free checking products for personal and business accounts, and assessing lending solutions managed by mortgage, agricultural and commercial lending divisions. Comprehensive financial solutions are available through trust and brokerage service representatives.

