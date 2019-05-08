First Bank & Trust Company Promotes Kiser to Senior Level Position

Kiser is a graduate of Virginia Tech and Virginia Bankers Association School of Bank Management. She began her career in banking with First Bank & Trust Company in 2003 as a Management Trainee. She was later promoted to Vice President, Senior Credit Analyst. After 5 years in that role, she is now managing the department.

"Carrie works with our lenders and analysts to manage our commercial underwriting, and assists them in making informed lending decisions," stated Raleigh Hayter, Senior Vice President and Chief Credit Officer for First Bank & Trust Company. "She is a vital asset to our credit lending staff."

Carrie Kiser resides in Augusta County with her husband and three children. Her office is located at the First Bank & Trust Company office on 1030 Richmond Road in Staunton, Virginia.

About First Bank & Trust Company

First Bank & Trust Company, one of the top community banks in the United States, is a diversified financial services firm with office locations in southwest Virginia, northeast Tennessee, and New River and Shenandoah Valleys. Financial objectives are addressed by offering free checking products for personal and business accounts, and assessing lending solutions managed by mortgage, agricultural and commercial lending divisions. Comprehensive financial solutions are available through trust and brokerage service representatives.

