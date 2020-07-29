First Bank & Trust Company Steps Up to Support Backpack Program

President and CEO, W. Mark Nelson commented about the donation, "We were happy to contribute to Virginia's efforts in addressing food insecurity to ensure that no child in Southwest Virginia goes hungry on the weekends during the school year."

Virginia's efforts are contributing to the quality of food that will be available to children in need. To help Virginia raise funds to provide more protein-rich items, text BackpacksUnite to 41444.

About United Way of Southwest Virginia

United Way of Southwest Virginia fights for the health, education and financial stability of every person in Southwest Virginia because they are the building blocks for a good quality of life. Through an initiative-based cradle-to-career approach, United Way of Southwest Virginia is creating sustainable solutions to address the challenges facing tomorrow's workforce. United Way convenes cross-sector partners to make an impact on the most complex problems in our region. Through collaboration with government, business, nonprofit and individuals, United Way innovates for positive, lasting social change.

About First Bank & Trust Company

First Bank & Trust Company, one of the top community banks in the United States, is a diversified financial services firm with office locations in southwest Virginia, northeast Tennessee, and New River and Shenandoah Valleys. Financial objectives are addressed by offering free checking products for personal and business accounts, and assessing lending solutions managed by mortgage, agricultural and commercial lending divisions. Comprehensive financial solutions are available through trust and brokerage service representatives.

For more information, visit www.firstbank.com or contact Nicole Franks [email protected]

