First Bank & Trust Company Welcomes Mark Thackston to the Commercial Lending Team

Thackston holds a Bachelor of Arts in Economics and Business from Virginia Military Institute and Juris Doctorate from Washington and Lee University School of Law in Lexington, Virginia. From 1996-2006 he was a private practice attorney where he provided transactional estate planning, corporate litigation services, and commercial real estate law. Thackston is a Lieutenant Colonel with 23 years of service in the Virginia Army National Guard JAG Corps, and currently serves as the J8 on the Joint Staff of the Virginia National Guard.

Thackston is an experienced lender and business banker, most recently from Bank of Charlotte County. In his role at First Bank & Trust Company, he will work with businesses and commercial enterprises to identify, provide and leverage flexible financial solutions.

"Mark will assist his customers with strategic solutions that provide them with access to capital," stated Jim McAlister, Senior Vice President and Regional Manager for the New River Valley Region of First Bank & Trust Company. "He is a skilled lending professional who is committed to the needs of his clients."

Mark Thackston serves as a member of the South Boston Industrial Development Authority, the Halifax County Service Authority Board of Directors, and is an Executive Committee member of the Virginia Title Center Board of Directors. He is also a member of the Legal Affairs Committee of the Virginia Banker's Association, the Virginia National Guard Officer's Association, and an Active Licensed Member of the Virginia State Bar. Thackston has previously served on the Danville Community College Board of Directors, the South Boston YMCA Board of Directors, the Lake Country Development Corporation Loan Committee, the Halifax War Memorial Committee, and the South Boston Rotary Club. He is married with two children.

Thackston's office is located at 17011 Forest Road in Lynchburg, Virginia. He will provide services to the greater Lynchburg, Virginia market area.

About First Bank & Trust Company

First Bank & Trust Company, one of the top community banks in the United States, is a diversified financial services firm with office locations in southwest Virginia, northeast Tennessee, and New River and Shenandoah Valleys. Financial objectives are addressed by offering free checking products for personal and business accounts, and assessing lending solutions managed by mortgage, agricultural and commercial lending divisions. Comprehensive financial solutions are available through trust and brokerage service representatives.

