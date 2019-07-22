First Bank & Trust Company Welcomes Shawn Porter

In his role at First Bank & Trust Company, Porter will develop commercial lending relationships in the Tri Cities market as well as provide business solutions related to commercial deposit management. His office is located in Kingsport, Tennessee at 1108 East Stone Drive.

"Shawn Porter has experience that allows him to identify and structure the appropriate financing options for business customers," stated Hugh Ferguson, Senior Vice President and Regional Manager of the Tri Cities Region. "Customers have confidence in his ability to provide them with the tools their business needs to be successful."

Shawn Porter is a graduate of Leadership Kingsport, United Way Committee Chair and former Rotary President. He remains on the Rotary Board. He attended Pitt Community College in Winterville, NC and Tompkins Cortland Community College in Dryden, NY.

About First Bank & Trust Company

First Bank & Trust Company, one of the top community banks in the United States, is a diversified financial services firm with office locations in southwest Virginia, northeast Tennessee, and New River and Shenandoah Valleys. Financial objectives are addressed by offering free checking products for personal and business accounts, and assessing lending solutions managed by mortgage, agricultural and commercial lending divisions. Comprehensive financial solutions are available through trust and brokerage service representatives.

