First Bank & Trust Company Welcomes Steven Osborne

"Steve is results driven and dedicated to the financial needs of his customers," stated Brent Dyson, Senior Vice President and Commercial Loan Officer. "His strong leadership skills will be an asset to our team in Abingdon."

Steve Osborne is a graduate of East Tennessee State University, where he obtained his bachelor's degree in business administration. He is Vice President of the Highland Parc Homeowners Association, and a volunteer for Habitat for Humanity and Second Harvest Food Bank.

Osborne's office is located at 933 East Main Street in Abingdon, Virginia. He will serve the greater Southwest Virginia market. He may be reached at 276-628-3838.

About First Bank & Trust Company

First Bank & Trust Company, one of the top community banks in the United States, is a diversified financial services firm with office locations in southwest Virginia, northeast Tennessee, and New River and Shenandoah Valleys. Financial objectives are addressed by offering free checking products for personal and business accounts, and assessing lending solutions managed by mortgage, agricultural and commercial lending divisions. Comprehensive financial solutions are available through trust and brokerage service representatives.

