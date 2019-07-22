First Bank & Trust Company Welcomes Upshaw to Lending Team in Hanover

In her role at First Bank & Trust Company, Upshaw will develop agricultural and commercial lending relationships in the Hanover and surrounding markets. Her office is located in Ashland, Virginia at 9671 Sliding Hill Road, Suite 100.

"Susan's professional experience enables her to develop innovative financing options for agriculture and business customers," stated Keith Phillips, Senior Vice President and Agricultural Division Manager. "Customers will appreciate her experience, knowledge and skill in providing for their financial needs."

Susan Upshaw is a graduate of Sweet Briar College, where she graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics and Computer Science with a certificate in Business Management. In 2004, she graduated from the Virginia Bankers School of Bank Management at the University of Virginia. She completed the Farm Credit Council Services' Leadership Development Program, and is a certified Lifestyle Lender and Commercial Ag Lender with Farm Credit University.

Ms. Upshaw resides on a family farm in King William County with her daughter, Ashley and son, Patrick.

About First Bank & Trust Company

First Bank & Trust Company, one of the top community banks in the United States, is a diversified financial services firm with office locations in southwest Virginia, northeast Tennessee, and New River and Shenandoah Valleys. Financial objectives are addressed by offering free checking products for personal and business accounts, and assessing lending solutions managed by mortgage, agricultural and commercial lending divisions. Comprehensive financial solutions are available through trust and brokerage service representatives.

