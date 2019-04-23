First Bank & Trust Company Appoints Key Leadership In Southwest Virginia and Northeast Tennessee Markets

ABINGDON, Virginia, April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- First Bank & Trust Company and its parent holding company, First Bancorp, Inc., today announced key leadership changes in the southwest Virginia and northeast Tennessee markets. The Bank's newly implemented leadership plan involves the promotion of several Bank officers, as well as the hiring of new bank personnel. The leadership changes are in response to recent market growth, and the increased customer service needs resulting from the expansion of business. The transition is taking place prior to the construction of the First Bank & Trust Company building which will soon be under construction at The Pinnacle shopping center in Bristol, Tennessee. The following individuals are part of the leadership transition plan:

William Houston "Hugh" Ferguson, III – Senior Vice President, Regional Manager Tri-Cities will assume management of the southwest Virginia market in addition to the northeast Tennessee region he currently manages. As the Senior Vice President and Regional Manager of Tennessee and southwest Virginia , Ferguson will manage all aspects of the 12 branches which includes the deposit and loan portfolio for Lebanon , Abingdon , Wise and Norton , in Virginia , and Bristol , Kingsport , Gray and Johnson City in Tennessee . Ferguson has been in banking for over 30 years and joined First Bank and Trust Company in 2012.

Brent J. Dyson has been promoted to Senior Vice President and will assist Ferguson in the management of Southwest Virginia and Tennessee branch offices with a focus on Abingdon , Lebanon , Wise and Norton. Dyson has been in banking for 15 years and joined First Bank and Trust Company in 2016.

R. Chad Taylor has been promoted to Vice President, Branch manager of the East Abingdon Branch of First Bank and Trust Company. In this position, Chad will serve as the manager of the office and oversee all the day-to-day operations. Taylor has been in banking for 15 years and joined First Bank and Trust Company in 2017.

Vicky Holbrook has been appointed as Branch Operations Officer for the West Bristol office of First Bank and Trust Company located at 1419 State Street in Bristol , Virginia. In this position, Vicky will serve as the manager of the office and oversee all the day-to- day operations. Vicky brings over 30 years of banking experience to First Bank and Trust Company.

"The new roles and promotions are commensurate with experience levels and expertise," stated Hugh Ferguson. "These seasoned bankers will be instrumental to our success and will insure the Bank is positioned to execute its strategic plan."

