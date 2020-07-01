First Bank Recognized By Forbes As North Carolina's Best-In-State Bank

SOUTHERN PINES, N.C., July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- For the second year in a row, First Bank has been chosen as one of America's best banks by Forbes for its 2020 Best-In-State Banks list.

This year, First Bank was ranked the number one bank in North Carolina (NC), and it remains the only one on the NC list that is headquartered there. According to Forbes, banks were scored based on "… an independent survey of more than 25,000 U.S. consumers who were asked to rate banks at which they have or previously had checking accounts. Participants made recommendations regarding overall satisfaction; they also assessed banks in the following areas: 'Trust,' 'Terms & Conditions,' 'Branch Services,' Digital Services,' and 'Financial Advice.' "

"To make the list as one of America's best banks for the second year in a row is further evidence that we're doing the right things for our customers and our communities," said Mike Mayer, First Bank CEO and president. "Everything we do is about building relationships and helping our customers achieve their financial goals for themselves, their families, and their businesses. This award is a nice recognition of that effort."

Over the last year, First Bank received accolades not only from Forbes, but from WalletHub, Fortune, and local civic organizations for its community involvement and growth. "Now, more than ever, people need a bank they can trust to help them through these unprecedented times," said Mayer. "We're committed to being that partner. Awards like these are excellent, but everything we do is for the benefit of our customers and associates."

For the full list from Forbes, see forbes.com/best-in-state-banks/.

About First Bank

First Bank is the banking subsidiary of First Bancorp and is headquartered in Southern Pines, North Carolina, with total assets of approximately $6.4 billion. As a state-chartered community bank, First Bank operates 100 bank branches in North Carolina and South Carolina. Since 1935, First Bank has taken a tailored approach to banking, combining best-in-class financial solutions, helpful local expertise, and technology to manage a home or business. First Bancorp's common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol "FBNC." Visit our website at www.LocalFirstBank.com. Member FDIC, Equal Housing Lender.

