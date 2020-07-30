First Base Inc. Helps Mariann Home Celebrate Its Outstanding Everyday Heroes in a Special Way

TORONTO, July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As a state-licensed, long-term care facility with a capacity of 64 beds, it offers a home-like setting located in Richmond Hill, Ontario. http://www.mariannhome.com/

Recently profiled on CTV, https://toronto.ctvnews.ca/video?clipId=1992886&jwsource=em, it began to plan very early to protect its residents and personnel from COVID-19 virus infection.

First Base Group

On July 1, it held a BBQ to honor more than 90 personnel and to individually recognize each of them with personalized certificates from the St. James Paper Company (a division of the First Base Group).

According to Juliann Martyniuk, the Board Chair, "Each employee accepted the risk of coming to work during the COVID-19 pandemic to keep the pandemic away from Mariann Home, to keep residents safe and connected to their family, and to support their colleagues. They each deserved to know how appreciated they are and what a wonderful job they have been doing. The certificates allowed the Board of Mariann Home to personally recognize each employee."

Bernard Boreland, CEO/Administrator, added, "It was a huge morale booster within the facility. The staff felt honored and felt appreciated. This was an excellent approach the Board took to show that we are committed to our staff."

These certificates commemorate truly selfless and heroic efforts and become treasured keepsakes for staff and their families.

The First Base Group commissioned special COVID-19 certificate border designs to help leaders in organizations with front-line personnel to individually recognize their staff.

The products are available, ready to merge-print from available Word templates or can be printed and shipped ready-to-present.

For more information, visit https://first-base.com/collections/everyday-heroes-recognition.

About Us: A Canadian company, the First Base Group was founded in 1986 and is privately owned. Its two main divisions are St. James Paper Company and DAC Ergonomics, which are primarily sold through resellers of Office Products in the U.S. and Canada. DAC products are also sold in 14 countries from its Taiwan operation.

Its mission is to improve the emotional and physical well-being of individuals at their work or home office by providing cost-effective and practical solutions.

