First batch of 100,000 Smartshare Sleep Shell product orders are completed

BEIJING, March 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 6 (local time), Smartshare Sleep Shell, based on the Consumer IoT, completed the shipment of the last batch of 10,000 products - the first batch of 100,000 orders for Sleep Shell was completed. Sleep Shell is an intelligent hardware that detects the user's sleep data, and is one of the representative projects of a few blockchain applications.

Smartshare (SSP) CEO Mr. Lai Quanrong said, "The Sleep Shell needs to be used with the Smartshare App. The product features are practical and easy to operate - buckled on the pillow, or directly under the pillow to get sleep data."

SSP Sleep Shell usability and features are similar to FitSleep, and Lunar. Mr. Lai Quanrong said that not only it is available domestically, similar products such as Sense also available overseas. However, SSP Sleep Shell is the only consumer Internet of Things product that is based on blockchain by returning data rights back to producers. He further explained: "Almost all Internet companies in the market, even large companies like Baidu, Alibaba and Tencent are using user's shopping and search behavior, travel and other data for free. Smartshare (SSP) wants to start with consumer smart hardware by using data generated by users and data flow to begin changing the status quo of the industry."

SSP Sleep Shell uses the SmartAgent module to obtain sleep data. Placed at the side of a pillow it can record sleep data. Sleep Shell realizes desensitization health data confirmation and contribution reward, which can be simply understood as sleep mining. SSP Sleep Shell intelligence analysis system provides a periodic sleep report based on the user's sleep quality changing trends, self-contained body movements and sleeping time monitoring. The user can obtain SSP income by uploading the sleep data. The deeper the sleep, the higher the income.

According to Smartshare (SSP) Mall, Sleep Shell officially priced at RMB199. Sleep Shell released a beta version in Thailand in September 2018, and was awarded 100,000 overseas orders on the spot. This is the last batch of shipments. At present, the main Sleep Shell users are in Southeast Asia, and users can get 20-40 SSP Token rewards through the sleep data of Sleep Shell every day.

