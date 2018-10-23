First Berlin Equity Research Publishes Independent Analysis of Cyxone

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyxone (publ) announced today that the internationally renowned research house First Berlin Equity Research has published an independent analysis report of the company.

The analysis was published on Tuesday, October 30, 2018, where First Berlin Equity Research has taken into account the company's potential with a positive outcome. The report in English can be read in its entirety on the company's website.

Contact

Cyxone AB (publ)

Kjell G. Stenberg, CEO

Tel: +46 (0) 723 816 168

Email: kjell.g.stenberg@cyxone.com

Adelgatan 21

221 22 Malmö

Sweden

www.cyxone.com

About Cyxone

Cyxone AB is a clinical stage biotech company with a portfolio of immunomodulating drugs for the treatment of autoimmune diseases such as multiple sclerosis (MS) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA). The company's drug portfolio is based on two technological pillars in the form of oral molecules and cyclotide-based drugs that inhibit key processes in the body's cells that are typically associated with various immune-related disorders. Cyxone's technologies have the potential to address an unmet need and provide new effective and safe medicines that can improve the quality of life for patients affected by autoimmune diseases. The company has two drug candidates, T20K for MS in a preclinical program and Rabeximod for RA in clinical phase II-program. Cyxone's Certified Adviser on the Nasdaq First North is Mangold Fondkommission AB, +46 (0)8-503 015 50.

The following files are available for download:

