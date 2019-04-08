First Book Launches Second Funding Phase of $4.7 Million OMG Books Awards

WASHINGTON, April 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- First Book, the nonprofit social enterprise focused on equal access to quality education for children in need, today announced the launch of the second phase of OMG Books Awards: Offering More Great Books to Spark Innovation, a program that will give more than $4.7 million in funding to distribute 1.5 million brand new books and eBooks to children living in low-income communities in a total of 33 U.S. states and territories. First Book is currently accepting proposals from eligible applicants in 12 of the 33 states and territories, and expects to award up to $1.4 million in these states and to organizations working in multiple states. The first cycle, which was open to nine states, awarded more than $670,000. The total value of books to be distributed through the OMG Books Awards program is estimated at more than $12 million.

First Book is awarding funding to the most innovative proposals from eligible applicants in select states and territories, implementing a court settlement unrelated to First Book, across a series of three cycles. Awardees will be selected through a competitive RFP process, and will select books through the First Book Marketplace ( www.fbmarketplace.com) , First Book's award-winning eCommerce platform, that will best meet the needs of the children they serve. Through the OMG Books program, First Book aims to expand its reach and multiply its impact by infusing schools, programs, states, and communities with books to spark innovation and strengthen educators' work with children in need and their families.

"Education consistently ranks among the highest priorities for Americans, yet school funding is still below pre-recession levels in 23 states, and the need for books and educational resources is taking on an acute sense of urgency," said Kyle Zimmer, First Book president, CEO, co-founder. "Educators are grossly under-resourced, especially in low-income communities, and working at maximum effort with what they have. With OMG Books, First Book is not only addressing a recognized national priority, we're also supporting educators so they can provide the best education possible to kids in need."

Access to adequate resources is one of the greatest contributors to educational success in the United States. Research indicates that just the presence of books in the home improves educational outcomes,1 yet low-income communities across the U.S. are plagued by vast 'book deserts'—with one community having only a single book per as many as 830 children.2 Additionally, members of the First Book Network, who exclusively serve kids in need, have indicated that without First Book, the children they serve would have access to very few books, if any at all.3

RFP response due dates are divided into three cycles with specified states and territories in each cycle. Cycle 1 is closed; Cycle 2 and multi-state proposals are due on May 15, 2019; Cycle 3 proposals are due on August 15, 2019. Cycle 2 includes Delaware, the District of Columbia, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Puerto Rico, Texas, Vermont, and West Virginia; and organizations working across multiple states. Cycle 3 includes Arkansas, Connecticut, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Missouri, Nebraska, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, and Wisconsin. Detailed information is included in the RFP, which can be downloaded in English and Spanish at firstbook.org/OMGBooksInfo . Questions can be directed to OMGbooks@firstbook.org .

First Book is additionally offering opportunities for community, foundation, and corporate partners who wish to accelerate and amplify OMG Books in their communities. Questions can be directed to OMGbooks@firstbook.org.

First Book believes education offers children in need the best path out of poverty. Through a sustainable, market-driven model, First Book breaks down barriers to quality education by making new, high-quality books and educational resources, including sports equipment, winter coats, snacks, and more, affordable to its member network of more than 400,000 registered educators who exclusively serve kids in need. Since 1992, First Book has distributed more learning materials than any other program of its kind: 175 million books and educational resources, worth more than $1.5 billion, reaching more than 5 million children annually across the U.S. and Canada.

First Book also expands the breadth and depth of the education field through a family of social enterprises, including First Book Research & Insights, its proprietary research initiative, and the First Book Accelerator, which brings best-in-class research to the classroom via relevant, usable educator resources.

Eligible educators, librarians, providers, and others serving children in need can sign up at firstbook.org/omgbooks. For more information, please visit firstbook.org or follow the latest news on Facebook and Twitter .

