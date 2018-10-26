First China International Import Expo Opens Nov. 5 with Focus on Smart Manufacturing

Jointly hosted by the Ministry of Commerce and the Shanghai Municipal People's Government, CIIE will feature more than 100 new products, technologies and cutting-edge solutions across a total of 270,000m 2 .

Under the theme of "New Era, Shared Future" and to support the country's "Made in China 2025" program, the Expo will set up a smart and high-end equipment exhibition area to provide the world's leading technical equipment and smart manufacturing enterprises with a platform to showcase their advanced technology and solicit cooperation agreements.

The Expo will showcase China's status as a global manufacturing powerhouse whose output accounts for 20% of the world's total, as well as the fact that it is one of the world's largest equipment consumer markets.

Exhibitors from a variety of fields will be in attendance, such as artificial intelligence, industrial automation and robotics, digital factories, the Internet of Things, material processing and molding equipment, industrial parts, information and communication technology devices, energy-saving and environmental protection equipment, new energy power electrical equipment, aerospace technology equipment, power transmission and control technology equipment, and 3D printing, among others. Many products will also make world debut at the Expo.

Covering an area of 60,000m2, the smart and high-end equipment exhibition area will host exhibitors from over 60 leading corporates, mostly from Europe, the U.S. and Japan. Exhibitors include eight of the top 10 machine tool companies with the best sales in the sector, and four of the top five cutting tool companies that top the chart in sales. More than 10 machine tool equipment will be displayed for the first time in China, Asia, or around the world. According to statics of China International Import Export Bureau, the smart and high-end equipment exhibition has received widespread attention from buyers.

World-leading technology firms are also poised to release new products at the Expo. Philips, for example, will release a new product powered by visible light communication technology. The technology can achieve a high-speed broadband connection of 30 megabits per second, which is equivalent to watching two movies at the same time while making video calls. At present, this technology has been used in some places where WIFI cannot be deployed.

GF from Switzerland will display six pieces of innovative equipment, including a high-precision five-axis machining center designed to produce precision parts, and a femtosecond laser light powered by micron processing technology.

The Expo will also organize a series of relevant activities for exhibitors and buyers, including economic and trade forums, business matchmaking meetings, industry seminars, new technology and product launches, among others.

About the China International Import Expo

The China International Import Expo (CIIE), organized by the China International Import Expo bureau and the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) Co., Ltd, is jointly sponsored by the Ministry of Commerce of the People's Republic of China and the Shanghai Municipal People's Government. It is the first exhibition of its kind is supported by international organizations including the WTO, UNCTAD, and UNIDO.

For more information, visit: https://www.ciie.org/zbh/en/

