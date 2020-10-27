First Choice Health Announces New Chief Financial and Strategy Officer, and VP of Medical Management

SEATTLE, Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- First Choice Health (FCH), a leading provider-owned health benefits administrator in the Northwest, has announced the promotion of Anisha Sood to chief financial and strategy officer, as well as the hiring of Shruti Singal, M.D., as its new vice president of medical management.

In her new role, Sood will have oversight of finance, strategy and corporate development. She joined FCH in 2019 as its vice president of strategy and corporate development, having previously served as a partner at health care investment firm Echo Health Ventures, a principal in Cambia Health Solutions' strategic investments group and a vice president of health care investment banking at Credit Suisse. Since beginning her role at FCH, she has ramped up FCH's partnership efforts and helped to negotiate unique agreements for telehealth, data and analytics solutions, and concierge services.

"Having spent time as both an investment banker and venture capital investor in addition to her fantastic strategic work at First Choice Health over the past year, it is clear that Anisha is the right person for this role," said FCH CEO Jaja Okigwe. "Her deep expertise in finance and corporate development will enable us to aggressively pursue growth while working closely with hospitals and doctors to provide high quality health care that is accessible and affordable."

"When I joined First Choice Health last year, my goal was to help grow the organization in new and unique ways, and I'm proud to have worked alongside this team to accomplish that," said Sood. "But there is much more room to grow, and in this new role I'm eager to continue that mission and the broader goal of providing more valuable and accessible health care to the clients we serve."

Prior to joining First Choice Health, Dr. Singal was a medical director for Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and a leader in its commercial medical management. She is also a physician advisor for an on-demand telemedicine consulting platform, Physician 360, as well as the chief medical officer for MD Innovate, a growing medical device firm. Previously, Dr. Singal was the medical director for CVS Minute Clinic southeast region and an Emergency Medicine Physician at Emory Midtown Hospital based in Atlanta, Georgia. Dr. Singal is weeks away from completing her MBA from Georgia Institute of Technology.



"It's a privilege to join an organization that has prioritized data and innovation in medical management, from its push toward telehealth accessibility to forward-thinking initiatives, like its Chronic Opioid Pain and Education program," said Dr. Singal. "With Dr. Robinson and the rest of the great team at First Choice Health, I am confident that we will accomplish our goal of providing the best health for our members."

"As someone who has served as a medical director, an advisor, a physician and a startup CMO, Dr. Singal has all of the experiences and skills that will go toward being an excellent vice president of medical management for First Choice Health, focusing on not just premier medical care but also innovation and strategy," said John W. Robinson, MD, First Choice Health's Chief Medical Officer. "I look forward to working with her on improving the health of our members."

About First Choice Health

First Choice Health, headquartered in Seattle, Wash., is a forward-thinking alternative to traditional health care insurance, offering unparalleled access to providers, expert benefits administration, and an Employee Assistance Program, supporting members in every step of their health care journeys. Built by hospitals and physicians from the ground up, the provider owned FCH focuses on flexible health care administration and cost containment, giving employers of all sizes the opportunity to build a care management plan to suit their unique health care needs. Originating as a provider network in 1985, First Choice Health has grown to serve all of Washington and the Northwestern U.S., including Oregon, Alaska, Idaho, Montana, Wyoming, North Dakota and South Dakota. For more information, visit First Choice Health online at www.fchn.com.

