First Choice Health Introduces Direct-to-Employer Healthcare in Partnership with St. Charles Health System and Praxis Health

SEATTLE, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- First Choice Health (FCH), a leading provider-owned health benefits administrator in the Northwest , today announced an expansion of its partnership with St. Charles Health System (St. Charles), a four-hospital network and health care company, and Praxis Health, an independent network of health care clinics, on a new direct-to-employer, value-based risk-sharing solution that will enhance members' health care experience throughout Central Oregon.

The solution, Central Oregon Select, will serve members in Deschutes, Crook, and Jefferson counties, providing high-value care through St. Charles, Praxis Health, and a growing number of participating provider facilities. Large employer groups (50+ employees) will enjoy market-leading unit cost discounts, direct collaboration with St. Charles and Praxis Health in developing value-based clinical metrics, incentivized plan design with custom tiered networks, and concierge member advocacy services.

"Our mission is to help members navigate the complex health care system by connecting them with high-quality, affordable care," said First Choice Health CEO and President Jaja Okigwe. "We believe collaboration between employer groups and health systems is a critical component in our mission to align objectives and deliver long-term value, and this partnership with St. Charles Health System and Praxis Health will do just that for the people of Central Oregon."

Helping members understand and access health care is a component of Central Oregon Select that is particularly crucial. Included with all plans is member navigation and advocacy services to guide members through their health care experience. FCH's care navigators are equipped to help members find providers, schedule appointments, discuss treatment options, estimate costs, and resolve member claim issues through billing advocacy. Member navigation services are integrated with network, plan design and member eligibility information to provide detailed solutions and ensure members are receiving personalized care.

"Throughout Central Oregon, we've too often seen employer groups face challenges in finding viable solutions to provide quality health care and balance the corresponding financial responsibilities," said Jenn Welander, chief financial officer for St. Charles. "Through this partnership with First Choice Health, participating members throughout our area will now have an enhanced health care experience through simplified access to care as well as decision and support resources each step of the way."

First Choice Health has spent recent years developing a thoughtful approach to the delivery of health care through a direct-to-employer platform aligning the objectives of both the employer group and the health system. The collaboration between these groups will make a critical difference for members in Central Oregon seeking high-quality, affordable care.

About First Choice Health

First Choice Health, headquartered in Seattle, Wash., is a forward-thinking alternative to traditional healthcare insurance, offering unparalleled access to providers, expert benefits administration, and an Employee Assistance Program, supporting members in every step of their healthcare journeys. Built by hospitals and physicians from the ground up, the provider owned FCH focuses on flexible healthcare administration and cost containment, giving employers of all sizes the opportunity to build a care management plan to suit their unique healthcare needs. Originating as a provider network in 1985, First Choice Health has grown to serve all of Washington and the Northwestern U.S., including Oregon, Alaska, Idaho, Montana, Wyoming, North Dakota and South Dakota. For more information, visit First Choice Health online at www.fchn.com.

About St. Charles Health System

St. Charles Health System, Inc., headquartered in Bend, Ore., owns and operates St. Charles Bend, Madras, Prineville and Redmond. It also owns family care clinics in Bend, Madras, Prineville, Redmond, La Pine and Sisters. St. Charles is a private, not-for-profit Oregon corporation and is the largest employer in Central Oregon with more than 4,600 caregivers. In addition, there are more than 350 active medical staff members and nearly 200 visiting medical staff members who partner with the health system to provide a wide range of care and service to our communities.

About Praxis Health

For more than 50 years, Praxis Health has been the Pacific Northwest's leading independent healthcare network, providing the highest levels of individualized patient care. With a mission to improve the health and well-being of our communities, we are committed to providing outstanding and compassionate care. With over 1300 employees, including 200 providers, and 31 local primary care, urgent care and specialty healthcare clinics, Praxis stands at the forefront of health care, accepting patients of all ages. To learn more, visit www.gopraxishealth.com.

