First Cobalt to Webcast Live at Virtual Investor Conferences

TORONTO, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- First Cobalt Corp. (TSX-V: FCC) (OTCQX: FTSSF) (the "Company") today announced that President and Chief Executive Officer, Trent Mell will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on July 27, 2021 at 3:00pm ET.

Mr. Mell will provide an update on the Company's Refinery Project in Canada, its longer-term ambition for a Battery Park as well as its Iron Creek cobalt-copper project in Idaho, USA. First Cobalt invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend real-time, interactive presentations on VirtualInvestorConferences.com

DATE: July 27. 2021

TIME: 3:00pm ET

LINK: https://bit.ly/3hGKd6Z

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

About First Cobalt

First Cobalt's mission is to be the most sustainable producer of battery materials. In 2022, the Company plans to commission North America's only cobalt sulfate refinery, a critical asset in the development and manufacturing of batteries for electric vehicles. First Cobalt also owns the Iron Creek cobalt-copper project in Idaho, USA as well as several significant cobalt and silver properties in the Canadian Cobalt Camp.

For more information visit www.firstcobalt.com

