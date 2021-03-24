First Commonwealth Federal Credit Union Celebrates Grand Opening Of Its Flagship Financial Center In Trexlertown

Representatives from First Commonwealth partnered with the Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce to host a live-stream, virtual ribbon cutting ceremony on Tuesday. Located in the heart of Lower Macungie and a short walk across the parking from its corporate headquarters, the financial center boasts a second story – home of its Small Business Center, expert personalized service, certified financial wellness counselors and a warm and friendly banking environment that features three ITMs ( Interactive Transaction Machines ), extended drive-up service hours (8 am- 8 pm) and contactless banking.

"We're proud to continue to invest in the Lehigh Valley and enhance our presence in the communities that we serve. As the largest credit union in the Lehigh Valley and the #1 ranked credit union in PA by Forbes, we're changing lives and strengthening our communities every day through financial wellness and empowerment. We are thrilled to be a part of the Lower Macungie community and offer an entirely new, inclusive banking experience to those who live and work in this thriving hub," said Donna LoStocco, President and Chief Executive Officer of First Commonwealth.

First Commonwealth is also a leader in Corporate Social Responsibility in the Lehigh Valley, working tirelessly to empower positive change and serve the evolving needs of diverse Lehigh Valley communities. As a not-for-profit financial cooperative owned by its more than 68,000 members, First Commonwealth recently launched its new Banking for Good initiative to bring a new level of inclusivity, access and choice to banking and financial education for consumers in the Lehigh Valley. "We're proud to be the leader in inclusive banking in the Greater Lehigh Valley. The recent opening of our two newest financial centers - in Trexlertown and Downtown Allentown - strengthens our commitment to our diverse communities to bring inclusive access to high quality, affordable, and easy-to-use banking services and financial education to individuals, families, and businesses throughout the Lehigh Valley. Being a not-for-profit financial cooperative empowers us to do the right thing to help everyone grow stronger with us. We're living our mission of empowering the pursuit of financial happiness, and our new financial centers and Banking for Good initiative will help us do more good for more people together," said James Gagliano, Chief Experience Officer and head of Corporate Social Responsibility for First Commonwealth.

ABOUT FIRST COMMONWEALTH FEDERAL CREDIT UNION

First Commonwealth Federal Credit Union (FCFCU) is a member-owned, not-for-profit financial services cooperative serving more than 68,000 members and 1,500 businesses in the Greater Lehigh Valley since 1959. A nationally recognized leader in consumer and business banking innovation and service, FCFCU is committed to ' Banking for Good ' and investing heavily in the Lehigh Valley community. As the Forbes' #1 Credit Union in PA in both 2020 and 2019, and winner of numerous community service awards, First Commonwealth FCU is among the highest ranked credit unions by the National Credit Union Administration . With a mission of "empowering the pursuit of financial happiness" and core values of "honesty, innovation, generosity, humility, excellence and respect" FCFCU is focused on bringing affordable, easy to use financial services to everyone in the Lehigh Valley community. With eleven financial centers , 24/7 account access , a best-in-class digital banking center and dedicated small business center, First Commonwealth FCU provides trusted financial services in the communities they serve. First Commonwealth FCU serves its membership through purpose-driven and mission-based values to help members empower their pursuit of financial happiness through all the stages of life .

