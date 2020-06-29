First Commonwealth Federal Credit Union Named Forbes' #1 Pennsylvania Best-In-State Credit Union And One Of America's Best Credit Unions For Second Straight Year

"We take delivering on our brand promise at every touchpoint and with every interaction very seriously. Our top priorities as we align our business to the future are people – our employees, members, consumers and communities, data and technology. Our ability to gather, analyze and leverage continuous real-time feedback from our members to better serve their immediate and long-term needs while identifying gaps in our products and service delivery has led to many value-added enhancements to our industry-leading products and services. We're investing in people, technology and infrastructure to deliver the right balance of banking technology, easy access, personalized experiences and continuous value to our members."

Fewer than 3.5% of the nation's 5,200 credit unions were recognized by Forbes, who partnered with market research firm Statista to survey over 25,000 individuals regarding their banking relationships. Credit Unions were assessed and selected based on factors including trust, branch services, digital services, and financial advice. According to the Forbes article, "Americans generally gave their banking institutions good reviews on satisfaction with scores of 4.2 on average on a scale of one to five. But banks can't touch credit unions; credit unions averaged 4.5 satisfaction scores."

"The growing trend of consumers choosing to spend their hard-earned money with brands whose purpose and values align with their own is exciting for us. As a purpose-driven, not-for-profit financial institution we look forward to this trend continuing. We encourage more consumers to choose purpose-driven credit unions for all their financial needs. We are in good company on Forbes' list this year and congratulate our fellow top credit unions in Pennsylvania for this honor: First Commonwealth Federal Credit Union (1); Police and Fire FCU (2); Citadel FCU (3); People's First FCU (4) and PSECU (5), respectively," added Szurgot.

First Commonwealth Federal Credit Union is a leader in banking innovation and the largest credit union in the Greater Lehigh Valley. With a mission of "empowering the pursuit of financial happiness" and core values of "honesty, integrity, generosity, humility, excellence and respect" First Commonwealth is among the highest ranked credit unions by the National Credit Union Administration (2020) and Forbes (2020). With eleven financial centers, a best-in-class digital banking center and dedicated small business center, First Commonwealth serves more than 67,000 members and 1,500 businesses in the communities they serve. As a member-owned, not-for-profit financial cooperative, First Commonwealth is a leader in the B2C and B2B financial services marketplace and has been committed to growth, innovation, technology and personal, friendly service since 1959. First Commonwealth serves its membership through purpose-driven and mission-based values to help members empower their pursuit of financial happiness.

