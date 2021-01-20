First Community Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter and Annual Earnings and Cash Dividend

LEXINGTON, S.C., Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Highlights

Net income of $3.436 million for the fourth quarter, up 27.4% year-over-year and 29.6% over the linked quarter, and $10.099 million for the year of 2020

for the fourth quarter, up 27.4% year-over-year and 29.6% over the linked quarter, and for the year of 2020 Pre-tax pre-provision earnings of $4.640 million for the fourth quarter, up 35.5% year-over year and 7.6% over the linked quarter.

for the fourth quarter, up 35.5% year-over year and 7.6% over the linked quarter. Diluted EPS of $0.46 per common share for the fourth quarter and $1.35 per common share for the year of 2020

per common share for the fourth quarter and per common share for the year of 2020 Pure (non-CD) deposit growth, including customer cash management accounts, of $219.2 million during the year, a 24.9% growth rate

during the year, a 24.9% growth rate Total loan growth of $107.1 million or 14.5% during the year. Loan growth, excluding Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans and a related credit facility, was $59.7 million during the year, an 8.1% growth rate

or 14.5% during the year. Loan growth, excluding Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans and a related credit facility, was during the year, an 8.1% growth rate Total loans declined slightly by $303 thousand during the fourth quarter. Loans, excluding PPP loans and a related credit facility, grew $12.1 million during the fourth quarter, a 6.1% annualized growth rate

during the fourth quarter. Loans, excluding PPP loans and a related credit facility, grew during the fourth quarter, a 6.1% annualized growth rate Key credit quality metrics continue to be strong with 2020 net loan recoveries of $142 thousand , non-performing assets of 0.50%, and past due loans of 0.23% at year end

, non-performing assets of 0.50%, and past due loans of 0.23% at year end Mortgage revenue of $1.600 million for the fourth quarter and $5.557 million for the year of 2020

for the fourth quarter and for the year of 2020 Investment advisory revenue of $743 thousand for the fourth quarter and $2.720 million for the year of 2020. Assets under management now exceed $501 million .

for the fourth quarter and for the year of 2020. Assets under management now exceed . Cash dividend of $0.12 per common share, the 76th consecutive quarter of cash dividends paid to common shareholders

Today, First Community Corporation (Nasdaq: FCCO), the holding company for First Community Bank, reported net income for the fourth quarter and year end of 2020. Net income for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $3.436 million and diluted earnings per share were $0.46 compared to $2.697 million and $0.36 in the fourth quarter of 2019 and $2.652 million and $0.35 in the third quarter of 2020, an increase in net income of 27.4% and 29.6%, respectively. Pre-tax pre-provision earnings (PTPPE) in the fourth quarter of 2020 were $4.640 million compared to fourth quarter of 2019 PTPPE of $3.424 million and third quarter 2020 PTPPE of $4.312 million, an increase of 35.5% and 7.6% respectively.

For the year ended December 31, 2020 net income was $10.099 million and diluted earnings per share were $1.35, this compares to $10.971 and $1.45 in 2019. Year-to-date through December 31, 2020 PTPPE were $16.258 million compared to $13.968 million during the year of 2019, an increase of 16.4%. First Community President and CEO Michael Crapps commented, "We are pleased with the performance across all three lines of business during 2020. Income during the year was negatively impacted by higher than normal provision expense, which was increased as we prepared for the potential and unknown impact of the COVID-19 pandemic."

Cash Dividend and Capital

The Board of Directors has approved a cash dividend for the fourth quarter of 2020 of $0.12 per common share. This dividend is payable on February 16, 2021 to shareholders of record of the company's common stock as of February 2, 2021. Mr. Crapps commented, "The entire board is pleased that our performance enables the company to continue its cash dividend for the 76th consecutive quarter."

During the fourth quarter of 2020, no share repurchases were made under the company's existing share repurchase plan that was approved during the third quarter of 2019. The existing repurchase plan provides the company with some flexibility in managing capital going forward.

Each of the regulatory capital ratios for the bank exceed the well capitalized minimum levels currently required by regulatory statute. At December 31, 2020, the bank's regulatory capital ratios (Leverage, Tier I Risk Based and Total Risk Based) were 8.84%, 12.83%, and 13.94%, respectively. This compares to the same ratios as of December 31, 2019 of 9.97%, 13.47%, and 14.26%, respectively. As of December 31, 2020, the bank's Common Equity Tier One ratio was 12.83% compared to 13.47% at December 31, 2019. Further, the company's Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets ratio was 8.74% as of December 31, 2020 compared to 9.02% as of December 31, 2019.

Asset Quality

The company's asset quality remains strong. The non-performing assets ratio was 0.50% of total assets at December 31, 2020 compared to 0.32% at December 31, 2019. Non-performing assets were $7.0 million at year-end 2020, an increase from $3.7 million at the end of 2019. This increase was related to one credit relationship which was impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. While this is the appropriate recognition of the current status of this credit, there are encouraging signs of ultimate resolution of this matter and based on current appraisals, the loan is well collateralized. The past due ratio for all loans was 0.23% at year-end 2020, an increase from 0.06% at year-end 2019. During the fourth quarter the bank experienced net loan recoveries of $21 thousand, with overall net loan recoveries for the year of 2020 of $142 thousand. The ratio of classified loans plus OREO now stands at 7.04% of total bank regulatory risk-based capital as of December 31, 2020.

Mr. Crapps indicated, "As a way to serve our many local businesses and individuals during the past few challenging months, we proactively offered payment deferrals for up to 90 days to our loan customers." The company reported that at its peak, there were payment deferments on loans totaling approximately $206.9 million (26.9% of the non-PPP loan portfolio). Loans in which payments were being deferred decreased to $16.1 million (2.0% of the non-PPP loan portfolio) at December 31, 2020 and $9.0 million (1.1% of the non-PPP loan portfolio) at January 13, 2021. This is primarily the result of payments being restarted at the conclusion of their payment deferral period.

Even with strong credit quality metrics, due to the uncertainty of future credit losses related to the COVID-19 pandemic and its effect on local businesses, the bank recorded $276 thousand in provision expense in the fourth quarter compared to $0 in the fourth quarter of 2019. Year-to-date through December 31, 2020, the bank has recorded $3.663 million in provision expense compared to $139 thousand during 2019. During 2020, the ratio of the Allowance for Loan Loss to total loans has increased from 0.90% as of December 31, 2019 to 1.23% as of December 31, 2020. Mr. Crapps commented, "Our credit metrics continue to indicate the current strong quality of our loan portfolio. This combined with the significant reduction in loans with payments deferred is good news for our company. At the same time, there is much unknown about the continued economic impact of the pandemic; therefore, we continue to prepare our balance sheet and our resources for an uncertain future."

Balance Sheet

Total loans declined slightly by $330 thousand during the fourth quarter due to payoffs and paydowns of PPP loans and a related credit facility. Non-PPP related loan growth continued to show positive momentum with $12.1 million in growth during the fourth quarter, a 6.1% annualized growth rate. For the year of 2020, total loans increase $107.1 million, a 14.5% growth rate. Total loans, excluding PPP loans and a related credit facility, increased $59.7 million during the year, an 8.1% growth rate. Non-PPP related loan production in 2020 was up 28.5% over 2019.

As of December 31, 2020, the bank had $47.4 million in PPP loans and a related credit facility on the balance sheet. Mr. Crapps noted, "As a community bank committed to the success of local businesses, we were pleased to be able to support our customers with access to the PPP funding. We are now in the process of working with our customers through the SBA forgiveness process. We anticipate this process will continue through the first half of 2021 at the same time we begin working on the next round of PPP origination."

Total deposits were $1.189 billion at December 31, 2020 compared to $1.174 billion at September 30, 2020. Pure deposits, which are defined as total deposits less certificates of deposits, increased $22.0 million, to $1.059 billion from $1.037 billion at September 30, 2020, an 8.5% annualized growth rate. The bank had no brokered deposits and no listing services deposits at December 31, 2020. Securities sold under agreements to repurchase, which are related to customer cash management accounts or business sweep accounts, were $40.9 million at December 31, 2020 compared to $47.1 million at September 30, 2020. Costs of deposits decreased on a linked quarter basis to 0.20% in the fourth quarter from 0.23% in the third quarter of 2020. Cost of funds also decreased on a linked quarter basis to 0.24% in the fourth quarter from 0.27% in the third quarter of the year. Mr. Crapps commented, "A strength of our bank has been and continues to be our low cost deposit base. During 2020, we have continued to grow pure deposits while at the same time working to reduce our cost of deposits."

Revenue

Net Interest Income/Net Interest Margin

Net interest income for the year of 2020 increased 8.7% to $40.0 million compared to $36.8 million for the year of 2019. On a linked quarter basis net interest income increased 4.9% to $10.7 million from $10.2 million in the third quarter. This increase in net interest income was due to an increase in earning assets of $48.3 million and a three basis point increase in net interest margin in the fourth quarter compared to the third quarter of 2020. During the fourth quarter of 2020 both net interest income and net interest margin were impacted by an additional $141 thousand in accretion of net deferred fee income on PPP loans and a three basis points reduction in cost of funds compared to the linked quarter. The net interest margin, on a taxable equivalent basis, was 3.31% for the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to 3.28% in the third quarter of the year. Fourth quarter net interest margin, excluding PPP loans, on a tax equivalent basis, was 3.28% compared to 3.29% in the third quarter.

Non-Interest Income

Total non-interest income was $3.604 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared $3.850 million in the third quarter of the year and $2.928 in the fourth quarter of 2019. For 2020 non-interest income, adjusted for non-recurring items including securities gains and losses and non-recurring BOLI income, was $13.4 million, an increase of 15.2% from $11.6 million in 2019.

Revenues in the mortgage line of business increased 30.9% year-over-year to $1.600 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to $1.222 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. On a linked quarter basis, revenue in the mortgage line of business increased $197 thousand, a 14.0% increase. Revenues for the mortgage line of business were $5.557 million for the year of 2020 up 22.0% from mortgage revenue of $4.555 in 2019. Mortgage loan production increased 36.3% year-over-year from $39.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 to $53.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. Production in 2020 was $199.3 million, up 42.7% over 2019. The gain-on-sale margin improved during the fourth quarter of 2020 to 3.0% from 2.47% in the third quarter of the year as capacity rebuilds began to mitigate the disruptions in the mortgage market which had negatively impacted the gain on sale margin earlier in the year causing certain loans to not be sold.

Revenue in the investment advisory line of business increased 10.6% on a linked quarter basis from $672 thousand in the third quarter of 2020 to $743 thousand in the fourth quarter. Year-over-year, revenue increased 27.0% from $585 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2019. Notably, assets under management (AUM), ended 2020 at $501.0 million, an increase of 35.5% over AUM at December 31, 2019 of $369.7 million. Mr. Crapps commented, "Our strategy of multiple revenue streams continues to serve us well as we focus our efforts to accelerate growth in these lines of business. We are pleased with the activity and momentum in each of our business units."

Non-Interest Expense

Non-interest expense was relatively flat on a linked quarter basis. Salaries and benefits expense increased during the fourth quarter of 2020, as compared to the third quarter, by $359 thousand which included additional accruals in the amount of $245.4 thousand for incentive plans for performance at higher than planned levels. This increase was offset by a planned decrease in marketing and public relations expenses of $242 thousand in addition to a decrease in occupancy expense of $85 thousand along with smaller decreases in several other expense categories.

First Community Corporation stock trades on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbol "FCCO" and is the holding company for First Community Bank, a local community bank based in the Midlands of South Carolina. First Community Bank is a full-service commercial bank offering deposit and loan products and services, residential mortgage lending and financial planning/investment advisory services for businesses and consumers. First Community serves customers in the Midlands, Aiken, and Upstate, South Carolina markets as well as Augusta, Georgia. For more information, visit www.firstcommunitysc.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release and certain statements by our management may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, such as statements relating to future plans, goals, projections and expectations, and are thus prospective. Forward looking statements can be identified by words such as "anticipated', "expects", "intends", "believes", "may", "likely", "will" or other statements that indicate future periods. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors, include, among others, the following: (1) competitive pressures among depository and other financial institutions may increase significantly and have an effect on pricing, spending, third-party relationships and revenues; (2) the strength of the United States economy in general and the strength of the local economies in which we conduct operations may be different than expected including, but not limited to, due to the negative impacts and disruptions resulting from the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, on the economies and communities we serve, which has had and may continue to have an adverse impact on our business, operations, performance, credit portfolio, share price, borrowers, and on the economy as a whole both domestically and globally; (3) the rate of delinquencies and amounts of charge-offs, the level of allowance for loan loss, the rates of loan growth, or adverse changes in asset quality in our loan portfolio, which may result in increased credit risk-related losses and expenses; (4) changes in legislation, regulation, policies or administrative practices, whether by judicial, governmental, or legislative action, including, but not limited to, the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, or the "CARES Act"; (5) adverse conditions in the stock market, the public debt markets and other capital markets (including changes in interest rate conditions) could have a negative impact on the company; (6) technology and cybersecurity risks, including potential business disruptions, reputational risks, and financial losses, associated with potential attacks on or failures by our computer systems and computer systems of our vendors and other third parties; and (7) risks, uncertainties and other factors disclosed in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC, or in any of our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q or Current Reports on Form 8-K filed with the SEC since the end of the fiscal year covered by our most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, which are available at the SEC's Internet site (http://www.sec.gov).

Although we believe that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements are reasonable, any of the assumptions could prove to be inaccurate. We can give no assurance that the results contemplated in the forward-looking statements will be realized. The inclusion of this forward-looking information should not be construed as a representation by our company or any person that the future events, plans, or expectations contemplated by our company will be achieved. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

###



FIRST COMMUNITY CORPORATION









BALANCE SHEET DATA











(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)















As of







December 31, September 30, December 31,







2020 2020 2019















Total Assets



$ 1,395,382 $ 1,381,804 $ 1,170,279

Other Short-term Investments1



46,062 106,231 32,741

Investment Securities



361,919 295,525 288,792

Loans Held for Sale



45,020 37,587 11,155

Loans











Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) Loans

42,242 49,799 -

Non-PPP Loans



801,915 794,661 737,028

Total Loans



844,157 844,460 737,028

Allowance for Loan Losses



10,389 10,113 6,627

Goodwill



14,637 14,637 14,637

Other Intangibles



1,120 1,188 1,483

Total Deposits



1,189,413 1,173,551 988,201

Securities Sold Under Agreements to Repurchase

40,914 47,142 33,296

Federal Home Loan Bank Advances



- - 211

Junior Subordinated Debt



14,964 14,964 14,964

Shareholders' Equity



136,337 133,244 120,194















Book Value Per Common Share



$ 18.18 $ 17.78 $ 16.16

Tangible Book Value Per Common Share



$ 16.08 $ 15.67 $ 13.99

Equity to Assets



9.77% 9.64% 10.27%

Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets

8.74% 8.60% 9.02%

Loan to Deposit Ratio (Includes Loans Held for Sale)

74.76% 75.16% 75.71%

Loan to Deposit Ratio (Excludes Loans Held for Sale)

70.97% 71.96% 74.58%

Allowance for Loan Losses/Loans



1.23% 1.20% 0.90%















Regulatory Capital Ratios (Bank):











Leverage Ratio



8.84% 8.95% 9.97%

Tier 1 Capital Ratio



12.83% 12.97% 13.47%

Total Capital Ratio



13.94% 14.08% 14.26%

Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio



12.83% 12.97% 13.47%

Tier 1 Regulatory Capital



$ 120,385 $ 117,700 $ 112,754

Total Regulatory Capital



$ 130,774 $ 127,813 $ 119,381

Common Equity Tier 1 Capital



$ 120,385 $ 117,700 $ 112,754















1 Includes federal funds sold, securities sold under agreement to resell and interest-bearing deposits

















Average Balances:

Three months ended

Twelve months ended



December 31,

December 31,



2020 2019

2020 2019













Average Total Assets

$ 1,392,030 $ 1,151,456

$ 1,296,081 $ 1,116,217 Average Loans (Includes Loans Held for Sale) 892,771 748,132

835,091 735,343 Average Earning Assets

1,296,891 1,052,289

1,198,887 1,018,510 Average Deposits

1,181,772 967,534

1,087,448 934,941 Average Other Borrowings

63,620 51,136

66,528 52,427 Average Shareholders' Equity

133,257 119,586

128,863 116,980













Asset Quality:

As of



December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31,



2020 2020 2020 2020 2019 Loan Risk Rating by Category (End of Period)









Special Mention

$ 7,768 $ 4,977 $ 2,849 $ 3,950 $ 4,936 Substandard

8,001 5,082 5,300 4,467 4,691 Doubtful

- - - - - Pass

828,388 834,401 809,223 741,112 727,401



$ 844,157 $ 844,460 $ 817,372 $ 749,529 $ 737,028 Nonperforming Assets











Non-accrual Loans

$ 4,561 $ 1,655 $ 1,806 $ 1,739 $ 2,329 Other Real Estate Owned and Repossessed Assets 1,201 1,313 1,449 1,481 1,410 Accruing Loans Past Due 90 Days or More

1,260 33 - 168 - Total Nonperforming Assets

$ 7,022 $ 3,001 $ 3,255 $ 3,388 $ 3,739 Accruing Trouble Debt Restructurings

$ 1,552 $ 1,568 $ 1,613 $ 1,635 $ 1,669

















Three months ended

Twelve months ended



December 31,

December 31,



2020 2019

2020 2019 Loans Charged-off

$ 1 $ 13

$ 25 $ 44 Overdrafts Charged-off

37 20

85 100 Loan Recoveries

(22) (92)

(167) (337) Overdraft Recoveries

(16) (8)

(42) (32) Net Charge-offs (Recoveries)

$ - $ (67)

$ (99) $ (225) Net Charge-offs / (Recoveries) to Average Loans2 0.00% (0.04%)

(0.01%) (0.03%) 2 Annualized















FIRST COMMUNITY CORPORATION





























INCOME STATEMENT DATA



























(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)





























Three months ended

Three months ended

Three months ended

Three months ended

Twelve months ended

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

2020 2019

2020 2019

2020 2019

2020 2019

2020 2019





























Interest income $ 11,426 $ 10,786

$ 10,976 $ 10,864

$ 10,666 $ 10,606

$ 10,710 $ 10,374

$ 43,778 $ 42,630 Interest expense 739 1,426

800 1,511

923 1,490

1,293 1,354

3,755 5,781 Net interest income 10,687 9,360

10,176 9,353

9,743 9,116

9,417 9,020

40,023 36,849 Provision for loan losses 276 -

1,062 25

1,250 9

1,075 105

3,663 139 Net interest income after provision 10,411 9,360

9,114 9,328

8,493 9,107

8,342 8,915

36,360 36,710 Non-interest income



























Deposit service charges 270 437

242 421

210 380

399 411

1,121 1,649 Mortgage banking income 1,600 1,222

1,403 1,251

1,572 1,238

982 844

5,557 4,555 Investment advisory fees and non-deposit commissions 743 585

672 509

671 489

634 438

2,720 2,021 Gain (loss) on sale of securities - 1

99 -

- 164

- (29)

99 136 Gain (loss) on sale of other assets - -

141 -

- (3)

6 -

147 (3) Write-down on premises held-for-sale - (282)

- -

- -

- -

- (282) Non-recurring BOLI income - -

311 -

- -

- -

311 - Other 991 965

982 932

934 918

907 845

3,814 3,660 Total non-interest income 3,604 2,928

3,850 3,113

3,387 3,186

2,928 2,509

13,769 11,736 Non-interest expense



























Salaries and employee benefits 6,446 5,416

6,087 5,465

5,840 5,210

5,653 5,170

24,026 21,261 Occupancy 651 691

736 703

679 647

643 655

2,709 2,696 Equipment 303 353

318 365

298 389

318 386

1,237 1,493 Marketing and public relations 100 350

342 159

247 430

354 175

1,043 1,114 FDIC assessment 137 (78)

137 (10)

88 71

42 74

404 57 Other real estate expenses 47 3

79 31

40 18

35 29

201 81 Amortization of intangibles 68 126

95 133

95 132

105 132

363 523 Other 1,899 2,003

1,920 1,944

1,844 1,743

1,888 1,702

7,551 7,392 Total non-interest expense 9,651 8,864

9,714 8,790

9,131 8,640

9,038 8,323

37,534 34,617 Income before taxes 4,364 3,424

3,250 3,651

2,749 3,653

2,232 3,101

12,595 13,829 Income tax expense 928 727

598 753

532 772

438 606

2,496 2,858 Net income $ 3,436 $ 2,697

$ 2,652 $ 2,898

$ 2,217 $ 2,881

$ 1,794 $ 2,495

$ 10,099 $ 10,971





























Per share data



























Net income, basic $ 0.46 $ 0.36

$ 0.36 $ 0.39

$ 0.30 $ 0.38

$ 0.24 $ 0.33

$ 1.36 $ 1.46 Net income, diluted $ 0.46 $ 0.36

$ 0.35 $ 0.39

$ 0.30 $ 0.37

$ 0.24 $ 0.32

$ 1.35 $ 1.45





























Average number of shares outstanding - basic 7,463,583 7,403,206

7,457,750 7,386,437

7,435,933 7,626,559

7,427,257 7,633,908

7,445,906 7,510,338 Average number of shares outstanding - diluted 7,503,184 7,468,881

7,481,568 7,463,258

7,465,212 7,704,221

7,472,956 7,724,780

7,482,062 7,588,300 Shares outstanding period end 7,500,338 7,440,026

7,492,908 7,408,879

7,486,151 7,511,164

7,462,247 7,664,967

7,500,338 7,440,026





























Return on average assets 0.98% 0.93%

0.78% 1.03%

0.70% 1.05%

0.61% 0.93%

0.78% 0.98% Return on average common equity 10.26% 8.95%

8.01% 9.81%

7.03% 9.86%

5.84% 8.89%

7.84% 9.38% Return on average common tangible equity 11.64% 10.35%

9.11% 11.39%

8.04% 11.46%

6.72% 10.41%

8.94% 10.91% Net interest margin (non taxable equivalent) 3.28% 3.53%

3.24% 3.63%

3.35% 3.64%

3.52% 3.68%

3.34% 3.62% Net interest margin (taxable equivalent) 3.31% 3.56%

3.28% 3.66%

3.38% 3.67%

3.55% 3.73%

3.37% 3.65% Efficiency ratio1 67.05% 70.10%

71.53% 70.09%

69.00% 70.62%

72.79% 71.31%

69.99% 70.51%

1 Calculated by dividing non-interest expense by net interest income on a tax equivalent basis and non interest income, excluding gains (losses) on sales of securities and other assets, write-downs on premises held-for-sale, and non-recurring bank owned life insurance (BOLI) income.



FIRST COMMUNITY CORPORATION Yields on Average Earning Assets and Rates on Average Interest-Bearing Liabilities

















Three months ended December 31, 2020

Three months ended December 31, 2019

Average Interest Yield/

Average Interest Yield/

Balance Earned/Paid Rate

Balance Earned/Paid Rate Assets













Earning assets













Loans













PPP loans $ 47,872 $ 496 4.12%

$ - $ - NA Non-PPP loans 844,899 9,287 4.37%

748,132 8,954 4.75% Total loans 892,771 9,783 4.36%

748,132 8,954 4.75% Securities 322,245 1,603 1.98%

273,108 1,711 2.49% Other short-term investments 81,875 40 0.19%

31,049 121 1.55% Total earning assets 1,296,891 11,426 3.50%

1,052,289 10,786 4.07% Cash and due from banks 16,775





15,488



Premises and equipment 34,519





36,075



Goodwill and other intangibles 15,789





16,180



Other assets 38,246





38,055



Allowance for loan losses (10,190)





(6,631)



Total Assets $ 1,392,030





$ 1,151,456



















Liabilities













Interest-bearing liabilities













Interest-bearing transaction accounts $ 279,264 $ 65 0.09%

$ 221,954 $ 148 0.26% Money market accounts 237,289 146 0.24%

189,505 408 0.85% Savings deposits 122,665 19 0.06%

101,808 34 0.13% Time deposits 165,722 376 0.90%

172,763 568 1.30% Other borrowings 63,620 133 0.83%

51,136 268 2.08% Total interest-bearing liabilities 868,560 739 0.34%

737,166 1,426 0.77% Demand deposits 376,832





281,504



Other liabilities 13,381





13,200



Shareholders' equity 133,257





119,586



Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,392,030





$ 1,151,456



















Cost of deposits, including demand deposits



0.20%





0.47% Cost of funds, including demand deposits



0.24%





0.56% Net interest spread



3.17%





3.30% Net interest income/margin - excluding PPP loans

$ 10,191 3.25%



$ 9,360 3.53% Net interest income/margin - including PPP loans

$ 10,687 3.28%



$ 9,360 3.53% Net interest income/margin (tax equivalent) - excl. PPP loans $ 10,294 3.28%



$ 9,436 3.56% Net interest income/margin (tax equivalent) - incl. PPP loans $ 10,790 3.31%



$ 9,436 3.56%

FIRST COMMUNITY CORPORATION Yields on Average Earning Assets and Rates on Average Interest-Bearing Liabilities

















Twelve months ended December 31, 2020

Twelve months ended December 31, 2019

Average Interest Yield/

Average Interest Yield/

Balance Earned/Paid Rate

Balance Earned/Paid Rate Assets













Earning assets













Loans













PPP loans $ 32,312 $ 1,073 3.32%

$ - $ - NA Non-PPP loans 802,779 35,964 4.48%

735,343 35,447 4.82% Total loans 835,091 37,037 4.44%

735,343 35,447 4.82% Securities 300,893 6,465 2.15%

257,587 6,636 2.58% Other short-term investments 62,903 276 0.44%

25,580 547 2.14% Total earning assets 1,198,887 43,778 3.65%

1,018,510 42,630 4.19% Cash and due from banks 15,552





14,362



Premises and equipment 34,769





35,893



Goodwill and other intangibles 15,922





16,376



Other assets 39,541





37,513



Allowance for loan losses (8,590)





(6,437)



Total assets $ 1,296,081





$ 1,116,217



















Liabilities













Interest-bearing liabilities













Interest-bearing transaction accounts $ 246,385 284 0.12%

$ 208,750 591 0.28% Money market accounts 217,018 820 0.38%

181,695 1,690 0.93% Savings deposits 113,255 84 0.07%

104,236 138 0.13% Time deposits 166,791 1,833 1.10%

176,243 2,139 1.21% Other borrowings 66,528 734 1.10%

52,427 1,223 2.33% Total interest-bearing liabilities 809,977 3,755 0.46%

723,351 5,781 0.80% Demand deposits 343,999





264,017



Other liabilities 13,242





11,869



Shareholders' equity 128,863





116,980



Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,296,081





$ 1,116,217



















Cost of deposits, including demand deposits



0.28%





0.49% Cost of funds, including demand deposits



0.33%





0.59% Net interest spread



3.19%





3.39% Net interest income margin - excluding PPP loans

$ 38,950 3.34%



$ 36,849 3.62% Net interest income/margin - including PPP loans

40,023 3.34%



36,849 3.62% Net interest income/margin (tax equivalent) - excl. PPP loans $ 39,340 3.37%



$ 37,208 3.65% Net interest income/margin (tax equivalent) - incl. PPP loans $ 40,413 3.37%



$ 37,208 3.65%

The tables below provide a reconciliation of non GAAP measures to GAAP for the periods indicated:





























December 31,



September 30,



December 31,

Tangible book value per common share



2020



2020



2019

Tangible common equity per common share (non–GAAP)

$ 16.08

$ 15.67

$ 13.99

Effect to adjust for intangible assets



2.10



2.11



2.17

Book value per common share (GAAP)

$ 18.18

$ 17.78

$ 16.16

Tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible

assets



















Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non–GAAP)



8.74 %

8.60 %

9.02 % Effect to adjust for intangible assets



1.03 %

1.04 %

1.25 % Common equity to assets (GAAP)



9.77 %

9.64 %

10.27 %

Return on average tangible

common equity Three months ended

December 31, Three months ended

September 30, Three months ended

June 30,

Three months ended

March 31,

Twelve months ended

December 31,

2020 2019 2020

2019

2020 2019

2020

2019

2020

2019

Return on average common

tangible equity (non-GAAP) 11.64 % 10.35 % 9.11 % 11.39 % 8.04 % 11.46 % 6.72 % 10.41 % 8.94 % 10.91 % Effect to adjust for intangible

assets (1.38) % (1.40) % (1.10) % (1.58) % (1.01) % (1.60) % (0.88) % (1.52) % (1.10) % (1.53) % Return on average common

equity (GAAP) 10.26 % 8.95 % 8.01 % 9.81 % 7.03 % 9.86 % 5.84 % 8.89 % 7.84 % 9.38 %



Three months ended Twelve months ended

December

31,

September 30, December

30, December 31, Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings

2020



2020



2019

2020

2019 Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings (non–GAAP) $ 4,640

$ 4,312

$ 3,424 $ 16,258 $ 13,968 Effect to adjust for pre-tax, pre-provision earnings

(1,204)



(1,660)



(727)

(6,159)

(2,997) Net Income (GAAP) $ 3,436

$ 2,652

$ 2,697 $ 10,099 $ 10,971





Three months ended

Twelve months ended



December 31,

December 31, Net interest margin excluding PPP Loans

2020

2019

2020

2019 Net interest margin excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP)

3.25%

3.53%

3.34%

3.62% Effect to adjust for PPP loans

0.03

N/A

0.00

N/A Net interest margin (GAAP)

3.28%

3.53%

3.34%

3.62%





Three months ended

Twelve months ended



December 31,

December 31, Net interest margin on a tax-equivalent basis excluding

PPP Loans

2020

2019

2020

2019 Net interest margin on a tax-equivalent basis excluding

PPP loans (non-GAAP)

3.28%

3.56%

3.37%

3.65% Effect to adjust for PPP loans

0.03

N/A

0.00

N/A Net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis (GAAP)

3.31%

3.56%

3.37%

3.65%

































December 31,



December 31,



Growth

Annualized Growth

Loans and loan growth



2020



2019



Dollars

Rate

Non-PPP Loans and Related Credit Facility (non-GAAP)

$ 796,727



737,028



59,699

8.1 % PPP Related Credit Facility



5,188



0



5,188

N/A

Non-PPP Loans (non–GAAP)

$ 801,915

$ 737,028

$ 64,887

8.8 % PPP Loans



42,242



0



42,242

N/A

Total Loans (GAAP)

$ 844,157

$ 737,028

$ 107,129

14.5 %































December 31,



September 30,



Growth

Annualized Growth

Loans and loan growth



2020



2020



Dollars

Rate

Non-PPP Loans and Related Credit Facility (non-GAAP)

$ 796,727



784,661



12,066

6.1 % PPP Related Credit Facility



5,188



10,000



(4,812)

N/A

Non-PPP Loans (non–GAAP)

$ 801,915

$ 794,661

$ 7,254

3.6 % PPP Loans



42,242



49,799



(7,557)

(60.4) % Total Loans (GAAP)

$ 844,157

$ 844,460

$ (303)

(0.1) %

Certain financial information presented above is determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). These non-GAAP financial measures include "Tangible book value per common share," "Tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets," "Return on average tangible common equity," "Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings," "Net interest margin excluding PPP Loans," "Net interest margin on a tax-equivalent basis excluding PPP Loans," and "Non-PPP Loans," "Tangible book value per common share" is defined as total equity reduced by recorded intangible assets divided by total common shares outstanding. "Tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets" is defined as total common equity reduced by recorded intangible assets divided by total assets reduced by recorded intangible assets. "Return on average tangible common equity" is defined as net income on an annualized basis divided by average total equity reduced by average recorded intangible assets. "Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings" is defined as net interest income plus non-interest income, reduced by non-interest expense. "Net interest margin excluding PPP Loans" is defined as annualized net interest income less annualized interest income on PPP Loans divided by average earning assets less the average balance of PPP Loans. "Net interest margin on a tax-equivalent basis excluding PPP Loans" is defined as annualized net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis less annualized interest income on PPP Loans divided by average earning assets less the average balance of PPP Loans. "Non-PPP Loans and Related Credit Facility Growth - Dollars" is calculated by taking the difference between two time periods compared for Total Loans less PPP Loans and PPP Related Credit Facility. "Non-PPP Loans and Related Credit Facility – Annualized Growth Rate" is calculated by (i) dividing "Non-PPP Loans and Related Credit Facility Loan Growth - Dollars" by the number of days between the two time periods compared (ii) times the number of days in the year (iii) divided by the prior time period Non-PPP Loans and Related Credit Facility balance. Our management believes that these non-GAAP measures are useful because they enhance the ability of investors and management to evaluate and compare our operating results from period-to-period in a meaningful manner. Non-GAAP measures have limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the company's results as reported under GAAP.

