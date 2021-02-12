First Community Mortgage Continues Growing Retail Transition Team

ATLANTA, Feb. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- First Community Mortgage (FCM) has named Brendan Cundiff Retail Transition Account Manager. Cundiff's focus is helping individual lenders as they join FCM's rapidly growing organization.

"Brendan is an experienced pro whose wide range of expertise in the mortgage industry makes him a great fit for our retail transition team," says Dan Smith, President of First Community Mortgage. "He's a great loan officer who also knows mortgage systems inside and out and how to build a mortgage file of exceptional quality and completeness, so the lending pros becoming part of the FCM team are in terrific hands."

In addition to 17 years' experience in the industry – spanning roles from processing to sales and area management, Cundiff is a licensed insurance agent and a graduate of Appalachian State University (Bachelor of Business Administration).

"This is an exciting time in the mortgage industry with a lot of opportunity and movement," Cundiff says. "Many lending pros are looking to maximize what they can do for their careers and their clients, and I'm excited to be able to share the FCM edge with them, including great leadership, support, systems and culture."

Away from work he enjoys coaching children's football; "the greatest game ever invented," he says. He and his wife reside in Alpharetta.

First Community Mortgage, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of First Community Bank of Tennessee, and includes Wholesale, Correspondent and Retail divisions. FCM is a FNMA, FHLMC, and GNMA seller/servicer and offers mortgage solutions to consumers and financial institutions. It funded over $3.5 billion in home loans in 2020. First Community Mortgage is an Equal Housing Lender, NMLS ID 629700. www.FirstCommunityMortgage.com

Cundiff (NMLS# 112480) can be reached at 404-451-4624 or [email protected].

