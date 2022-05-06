First Community Mortgage Human Resources Leader Honored with 2022 American Business Award

Judges' comments note Senior Vice President of HR Tammie Russell's vital role and innovation for rapidly growing national mortgage organization

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- First Community Mortgage's Tammie Russell was named a Bronze Stevie Award winner in the Human Resources Executive category in the 20th Annual American Business Awards.

Tammie Russell, First Community Mortgage

"Through a period of phenomenal growth, a significant merger, the pandemic and all else, Tammie has been an invaluable leader, always innovating so our team members and other stakeholders have what they need before they know they need it," says Keith Canter, CEO of First Community Mortgage and one of the company's founders. "For this and so many other reasons – including her admirable work ethic – it's no surprise she is recognized as a human resources executive leader of note."

More than 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories, including Startup of the Year, Executive of the Year, Best New Product or Service of the Year, Marketing Campaign of the Year, Thought Leader of the Year, and App of the Year, among others.

"It takes a certain grace and gratitude… to pull off what Tammie has so quickly and efficiently over such a short period of time," the judges noted. Judges' comments also included references to the positive impacts Russell has made on FCM's culture and philanthropy, as well as spearheading the PTO donation program, fostering the Internal Leadership Academy and compassionate leadership through challenging times.

"We are so pleased that we will be able to stage our first ABA awards banquet since 2019 and to celebrate, in person, the achievements of such a diverse group of organizations and individuals," says Maggie Miller, president of the Stevie Awards.

The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.'s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small. Nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word meaning "crowned," the awards will be presented to winners at a gala ceremony at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York on Monday, June 13.

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide.

First Community Mortgage, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of First Community Bank of Tennessee, and includes Wholesale, Correspondent and Retail divisions. FCM is a FNMA, FHLMC, and GNMA seller/servicer and offers mortgage solutions to consumers and financial institutions. FCM funded over $3.5 billion in home loans in 2021. It was recently named one of the Best Places to Work 2021 by the Nashville Business Journal and one of the Top Work Places 2021 by the Tennessean newspaper. First Community Mortgage is an Equal Housing Lender, NMLS ID 629700.

