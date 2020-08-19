First Community Names Chief Mortgage Banking Officer

A Certified Mortgage Banker with 28 years of experience in the mortgage industry, Mr. Seera has held senior leadership and executive positions in the mortgage line of business of super regional banks including First Horizon Bank, First National Bank of Omaha, and Bank of Oklahoma. Most recently he led the Capital Markets Operations at Academy Mortgage, an independent mortgage bank based in Salt Lake City Utah originating approximately $11 billion annually. First Community President and CEO, Mike Crapps, commented, "Narin joins our company during a period of record mortgage production. The depth and breadth of his experience in the mortgage industry have well equipped him to lead the growth of this important line of business."

Mr. Seera holds an MA in Economics and an MBA from Vanderbilt University. He has been frequently invited by the Mortgage Bankers Association and other conference companies to speak on a variety of mortgage topics.

About First Community Bank

First Community Bank based in the Midlands of South Carolina is a full-service commercial bank offering deposit and loan products and services, residential mortgage lending and financial planning/investment advisory services for businesses and consumers. First Community serves customers in the Midlands, Aiken, and Greenville, South Carolina markets as well as Augusta, Georgia. For more information, visit www.firstcommunitysc.com .

