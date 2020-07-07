First Completely Virtual NX University Hosted by Swoosh Technologies

ST. LOUIS, July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Swoosh Technologies, a Siemens Digital Industries Software certified platinum business partner, will host the first online edition of NX University on Sept. 9, 2020.

Swoosh Technologies, which usually hosts the annual NX University event in cities across the country, is hosting the event online for the first time this fall.

The annual training event for users of Siemens NX CAD/CAM/CAE software has traveled to 14 cities and welcomed more than 300 people to sessions covering best practices and updates to the software. When the COVID-19 pandemic forced virtually all in-person events to be cancelled, the decision was made to move NXU online, along with all NX CAD training and NX CAM training classes scheduled for the year.

"Last year's events were a huge success, and the people who came were expecting us to be back," says Dianna Dietrich, Marketing Director at Swoosh Technologies. "We wanted to find a way to still reach them despite the current situation and offer the same level of instruction and participation as the in-person events." This year's schedule will include the most-attended session from previous events, "Hidden Gems in NX," plus a look at what's new in the latest releases, NX 1899 & NX 1926. After registering, attendees help shape the agenda by voting on CAD, CAM, and simulation topics they want to see covered. Attendees can choose between concurrent design and manufacturing sessions scheduled throughout the day.

Swoosh engineers will be standing by in the live chat to discuss the sessions and answer questions to recreate the collaborative environment of previous NXU events. Tutorials and try-at-home exercises will also be available to download in place of the hands-on exercises that usually take place. "One of my favorite parts of NX University was sitting down and talking with the people who use NX every day," says David Chiu, Technical Director at Swoosh Technologies. "And while we definitely plan on visiting more cities next year, we're excited to try out new things and welcome even more NX users to attend by offering it online."

Chiu says Swoosh plans to host NX University in person again when it is possible to gather in large groups.

Those interested can view more information and register to attend at nxuniversity.com.

