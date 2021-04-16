First Corporate Solutions Celebrates 13th Year as International Factoring Association Preferred Vendor

SACRAMENTO, Calif., April 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- First Corporate Solutions, Inc. (FCS) is proud to celebrate our 13th year as Preferred Vendor of the International Factoring Association (IFA) for UCC services, including UCC searching, filing, monitoring, portfolio management and API implementation.

"Our long-standing relationship with the factoring community and IFA continue to help us understand and serve the factoring partners well," says First Corporate Solutions President & CEO, Samuel Hon. "As a UCC IFA Preferred Vendor for over 10 years, we are excited to be a part of our factoring partner's growth journey."

First Corporate Solutions provides IFA members with access to cutting-edge technology, experienced staff and personalized customer service supported by dedicated Account Managers, along with exclusive IFA membership pricing.

"Over the many years as a preferred vendor for UCC services, our relationship with the IFA has been instrumental in serving our factoring clients and the factoring community as a whole," says First Corporate Solutions Chairman, David Silverburg.

In addition to industry-standard services such as UCC searching, filing, and retrieval, FCS offers a variety of unique service offerings tailored for Factors. Our flagship program for factors, FCS Account Monitoring, was created over 30 years ago to address the unique UCC management challenges faced by Factors. Account Monitoring offers affordable and innovative recurring search options that provide early notification of potential credit risks, like tax liens and bankruptcies, and is available via API. For more information, please visit ficoso.com.

About First Corporate Solutions:

First Corporate Solutions, Inc. (FCS) is a global UCC, corporate & title due diligence and risk management company. FCS delivers public records search, retrieval, filing, monitoring and portfolio management solutions with a commitment to accuracy and personalized customer service unmatched in the industry. By combining an intuitive online UCC management system with its service-first mentality, FCS has established itself as a trusted partner of legal and financial professionals to rely upon when perfecting and maintaining their security interests. FCS has over 30 years of experience in UCC, corporate and real estate title services.

