First Curaleaf-Branded Adult-Use Store Opens in Maine

WAKEFIELD, Mass., April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf" or the "Company"), a leading international provider of consumer products in cannabis, celebrates the opening of a new Curaleaf-branded location in South Portland, located at 343 Gorham Road, marking the company's first adult-use location in Maine and bringing the Company's total number of retail locations to 106.

Curaleaf has been operating in Maine since 2014, providing access to locally grown products and best-in-class services to the medical market at its three other branded locations. As the first Curaleaf-branded adult-use store in Maine, the South Portland location will bring Curaleaf's high-quality brands and products, including Select, America's #1 cannabis oil brand, to the rapidly growing adult-use market. An opening day ceremony featuring a ribbon cutting, gift bags, and donuts for customers, and 10% off the first purchase on April 30 and May 1 will commemorate the opening. Also as part of the opening celebration, Curaleaf Maine is making a contribution to Black Owned Maine (BOM) Family Relief Program, which helps cover the cost of necessities including rent, electricity, food, heat, transportation, and daycare for community members who need support.

"We have been proudly serving the Maine medical market with top-quality, locally grown flower, and exceptional customer service for nearly a decade, and we look forward to expanding those offerings to our adult-use customers," said Scott Reed, General Manager, Curaleaf Maine. "Through our Rooted in Good initiative, we are committed to creating meaningful relationships and supporting the greater South Portland community."

Rooted in Good delivers social impact by focusing efforts within three key pillars: Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion; Social Equity; and Sustainability, ultimately achieving key goals through the Company's strategic social partnerships. As part of this initiative, Curaleaf is working toward building a fair and equitable industry for all by making a commitment to employ at least 10% of 2021 hires from communities impacted by cannabis-related offenses. The company's 420x25 supplier diversity initiative aims to do business with 420 new cannabis brands, ancillary suppliers, and advocacy organizations from underrepresented communities in the cannabis ecosystem by the year 2025. In addition, the Company's recently launched Executive Roundtable mentorship program, also part of Rooted in Good, includes Maine small business owners.

Last year, through its Feed the Block program, Curaleaf fed over 400 local families through its $8,000 donation to Kaydenz Kitchen Food Pantry in Lewiston, Maine, to help fight food insecurity in the local community. Curaleaf has also donated hot meals to local frontline workers during the pandemic and supported local veterans by providing clinics for free medical cards and donating $5,000 to the Maine Veterans Project. To learn more about Curaleaf's impact on the Maine Community please visit curaleaf.com/blog/curaleaf-maine-cares-about-community to learn more about Rooted in Good, please visit curaleaf.com/social-responsibility

About Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.:

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf") is a leading international provider of consumer products in cannabis with a mission to improve lives by providing clarity around cannabis and confidence around consumption. As a high-growth cannabis company known for quality, expertise and reliability, the Company and its brands, including Curaleaf and Select, provide industry-leading service, product selection and accessibility across the medical and adult-use markets. In the United States, Curaleaf currently operates in 23 states with 106 dispensaries, 22 cultivation sites and over 30 processing sites, and employs over 4,600 team members. Curaleaf International, is the largest vertically integrated independent cannabis company in Europe with a unique supply and distribution network throughout the European market, bringing together pioneering science and research with cutting-edge cultivation, extraction and production. Curaleaf is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol CURA and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol CURLF. For more information, please visit https://ir.curaleaf.com.

