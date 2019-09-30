First Digital Health Osteoarthritis Wearable Glove System Starts Pre-launch Pilot Trial Series & Medical Tests

'This device attracted our attention because it allows home application in the affected hand of different therapies of evidence-based proven clinical efficacy, during rest or at night'.

And also declared:

"The treatment of hand osteoarthritis is cumbersome and resource consuming, relying on physical assisted therapy and topical and oral medications. We are interested in the results of the pilot studies, since a home-based device for multimodal physical therapy could make it easier and cheaper for the treatment of patients with this frequent condition'.

Quantic Nanotech therapeutic all-in-one glove integrates revolutionary technologies such as shape memory alloys (SMA) and state-of-the-art materials for appliance of dry heat therapy, vibration, massage as well as stretching and extension of the fingers both active and passively. It also allows the administration of topical medications such as non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAID), liniments and neuromodulators.

First conclusion papers of clinical studies in patients with hand osteoarthritis are planned to be reported within Q4 2019 and Q1 2020.

The therapeutic Quantic Glove is simple and compact. It has been designed for use at home, controlled by smartphones or internet and it also allows remote control by health professionals.

The product has been awarded internationally at various shows like InPEX Pittsburgh, etc, and recently it has also won a new 2019 Technology Innovator Award in August 2019 from AI Global Media, UK, 2019 CV-MAGAZINE.

QUANTIC NANOTECH is closing Round A capital raise with aim for rapid worldwide implementation of the product under a patent license model system.

Rheumatism & Osteoarthritis is a very common disease and a major cause of sick leave worldwide, with USD$ 304 Billions of total medical and earning losses just in the US alone - approximately equivalent to 1% of US gross domestic GDP (Source: arthritis.org - 2013).

QUANTIC NANOTECH will be attending GITEX Exhibition in DUBAI Oct 6-10th 2019 in FUTURE STARS area.

