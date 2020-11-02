First Environment Friendly Space Port is Launched in Australia

SYDNEY, Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Group of seasoned space industry professionals established the Sydney-based Cosmovision Global Corporation to to develop equatorial Cape York space launch facility to launch next generation of Ukrainian rockets. Launch vehicle used by "Space York" project utilizes non-toxic environment friendly fuels. Company's applications for Environment Approval and for Operations License emphasize launching new all-electric satellites only, no toxic fuels will be used or brought to Australia. Company's business plan indicates generation of solid profits since year seven of ground breaking at construction site.

Discussions about scope of participation of indigenous land owners are progressing well. The project is supported by the Australian government.

SOURCE Cosmovision Global Corporation