First ever 24-hour Technology Festival in North America Headed to Detroit for Multiple Years

Why: Campus Party TechFest has been held around the globe 50 times in 12 countries but this is a first-time for North America and Detroit. Campus Party serves to present cutting-edge technology innovations and STEM-based activities that will transform future-facing global economic sectors. It is a three-day, 24/7 festival.

Note to Media: The event is expected to be visual for cameras. Attendees can participate in a sample of augmented and virtual reality experiences that will be offered at the Campus Party TechFest. The Detroit Renegades professional e-sports organization will be represented at the press conference.