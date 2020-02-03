First ever 24-hour Technology Festival in North America Headed to Detroit for Multiple Years
Feb 03, 2020, 14:36 ET
DETROIT, Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --
|
What:
|
Press conference to kick off Campus Party TechFest 2020 in Detroit
|
Who:
|
Speakers will include:
|
• Larry Alexander, President & CEO, Detroit Metro Convention & Visitors Bureau
|
• Jim Forlenza, Senior Vice President, MCI USA, Campus Party TechFest's Event Organizer
|
• Robert McGee, Executive Director, Engineering Society of Detroit
|
• Shadman Rahman, Michigan State University and Josh Rzeppa, Michigan Technological University, student advisors to Campus Party
|
Why: Campus Party TechFest has been held around the globe 50 times in 12 countries but this is a first-time for North America and Detroit. Campus Party serves to present cutting-edge technology innovations and STEM-based activities that will transform future-facing global economic sectors. It is a three-day, 24/7 festival.
|
Major event sponsors may be announced at the press conference.
|
When:
|
Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. EST
|
Where:
|
TCF Center
|
1 Washington Blvd.
|
Detroit, MI 48226
|
Room 260
|
Rooftop and underground paid parking is available at TCF.
|
Note to Media: The event is expected to be visual for cameras. Attendees can participate in a sample of augmented and virtual reality experiences that will be offered at the Campus Party TechFest. The Detroit Renegades professional e-sports organization will be represented at the press conference.
SOURCE Detroit Metro Convention & Visitors Bureau
Share this article