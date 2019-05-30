First Ever 60x Digital Zoom Technology Realized on OPPO Reno Series

Stunningly designed, with the only notch-free full view OLED display, a breakthrough shark fin pop-up selfie camera, and powerful hardware capabilities, the OPPO Reno 10x Zoom Edition will be available in Ocean Green and Jet Black colors with an 8GB RAM + 256GB storage at AED 3,299 in UAE.

According to Andy Shi, President of OPPO Middle East and Africa, 60x Zoom ushers in a new era for smartphones. "Smartphones and their cameras have evolved significantly in the past decade, and our Reno series pushes the existing limits of what we thought was possible to enter a whole new phase of pocketable photography. With the immense creative capabilities of our 60x Digital Zoom we are opening up even more possibilities, by incorporating professional-grade cameras into our smartphones and giving trendsetters, dream-chasers, businessmen and creatives the opportunity to create stunning imagery anywhere."

Enhanced Photography with 60x Digital Zoom

With Reno, OPPO has expressed its belief that an exceptional camera should be able to help users express themselves through photography, enabling them to clearly record every precious moment in life. The triple cameras work together to achieve a full-focal-length coverage of 16mm-160mm, thus offering 10x hybrid Zoom, which is complemented by a 60x Digital Zoom capacity with software optimization. The primary lens employs optical image stabilization (OIS) and a closed-loop focusing motor, as well as three different focus modes so you don't miss any special moments. The ultra-wide-angle camera of the Reno 10x Zoom Edition offers users a 120° wide angle camera, which makes it easier to capture a wider range and multi-person portrait.

The new Reno models make taking night shots incredibly easy with professional-grade quality. The Ultra Night Mode 2.0 function allows users to capture sharp pictures and vivid colors at any time. With Ultra Night Mode 2.0, Reno processes faces and backgrounds separately to offer optimized skin-tone effects to present a more realistic picture. This enables users to achieve levels of brightness and detail that normally exceed the limits of the human eye. The Reno 10x Zoom Edition also supports 4K UHD video recording at 60fps, equipped with optical image stabilization and the latest electronic image stabilization.

Pivot (Shark-fin) Rising Selfie Camera

A stand-out feature in the design of Reno is its unique 16MP front-facing camera that uses a Pivot Rising Structure to pop up on demand. This motorized Pivot Rising Structure has passed strict quality testing standards and can be used for more than 200,000 times without fail. Furthermore, OPPO's designed a drop protection mechanism whereby the phone can sense in real time if the phone is in free-fall, and automatically retract the camera to prevent damage.

Elegant Design with Panoramic Full Screen

Reno carries this mantra into reality, taking into account OPPO's aesthetic journey to be inspired by industrial design while integrating symmetry and balanced beauty. Available in two color grades, Ocean Green and Jet Black, both Reno models feature a matted texture on the layer beneath its glass façade, delivering a more delicate touch without compromising on the vitality of color.

The Reno 10x Zoom Edition also features a 6.6-inch notch-less panoramic screen, protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 6. Visually, the ultra-slim bezel provides stunning visuals, and you will literally feel as if the screen is floating off the body of the phone. The bezels on both sides are only 1.63mm, of which the lower bezel is only 3.5mm. The notch-less full screen achieves a stunning 93.1% screen-to-body ratio, with no ports and no interference.

High-End Hardware for Powerful Performance

The Reno 10x Zoom Edition is equipped with the new VOOC 3.0 fast-charging feature. It complements an already large 4,065mAh battery. VOOC 3.0, the low-voltage fast charging solution also enables charging while playing games, without excess heat, and with no limits on performance. Consumers will also enjoy a Snapdragon 855 chipset, with LPDDR4x Standard Memory and UFS 2.1 Flash storage, all of which contribute to an outstanding user experience.

Gaming Optimization

When playing games with Reno, the hardware configuration plus excellent software optimization enables users to enjoy an even smoother gaming experience. Reno's gaming performance is no mere boast. It includes a system-level optimization solution, Hyper Boost, independently developed by OPPO, which includes three modules: Game Boost, System Boost, and App Boost, which bring significant performance improvements in terms of the game experience, system speed, and App opening speed, respectively. The series is also the world's first mobile phone to obtain TÜV's High-Performance Certification for Games.

Moreover, the Reno 10x Zoom Edition uses a combination of Thermal Gel, a Graphite Sheet, Copper Pipe Liquid Cooling, and a Tri-cooling Control to effectively manage the temperature of the smartphone and combat any overheating.

About OPPO

OPPO is a leading global smartphone brand, dedicated to providing products infused with art and innovative technology. Based on the brand elements of young, trend-setting and beauty, OPPO brings consumers delighted experience of digital life.

For the last 10 years, OPPO has been focusing on manufacturing camera phones, while innovating mobile photography technology breakthroughs. OPPO started the era of Selfie beautification, and was the first brand to launch smartphones with 5MP and 16MP front cameras. OPPO was also the first brand to introduce the motorized rotating camera, the Ultra HD feature and the 5x Dual Camera Zoom technology. OPPO's Selfie Expert F series launched in 2016 drove a Selfie trend in the smartphone industry.

In 2017, OPPO was ranked as the number 4 smartphone brand globally, according to IDC. Today OPPO's business covers 40 countries and regions, and has 6 research centers worldwide, providing excellent smartphone photography experience to more and more young people around the world.

About OPPO MEA

In 2015, OPPO entered the Egyptian market. In 2016, OPPO set up its Middle East & Africa Sales Center in Cairo. The markets OPPO has entered in the Middle East and Africa include: Egypt, Algeria, Tunisia, Morocco, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Kenya and Nigeria. OPPO set up its factory in Algeria in 2017, which made OPPO the first Chinese brand setting up factory in North Africa. Now, the factory goes into production.

Based on the insights of local consumers in each country, OPPO MEA has started the progress of localization. And the localization includes all the perspectives towards each market – product localization, to further meet the core needs of users; marketing localization, to better communicate with local young customers; and team localization, to know our local consumers further and provide better service to the consumers.

Within the last year, OPPO has started to adjust its product line in the Middle East region specifically. This has included the launch of its flagship OPPO Find X smartphone and the introduction of the OPPO R Series. OPPO will continue to evolve its local product line to offer more premium series to young consumers in the region.

