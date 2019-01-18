First Ever ACMG Workshop Offered for Primary Care Providers on Latest Advances in Medical Genetics for Patient Care

Primary care providers (including physicians specializing in pediatrics, internal medicine, family medicine, obstetrics and gynecology), advanced registered nurse practitioners, and physician assistants treat patients who have or are at risk for genetic conditions or who have questions about genetic testing. But given the rapid pace of advances in the field of medical genetics, it is difficult to remain current on how to apply genetics in the primary care setting.

"Genetics in Your Practice" is a unique opportunity for primary care practitioners to learn how genetics and genomics are affecting their practice and patient interactions. The workshop, presented by clinical genetics experts from ACMG, will use didactic and case-based interactive formats to highlight ongoing advances in technology and will provide a review of the most common questions and genetic concerns that arise in the pediatric and adult patient populations.

At the end of this "Genetics in Your Practice" workshop, participants should be able to:

Identify red flags for genetic risk in the family history

Differentiate the types of genetic testing, as well as the limitations and appropriate applications of each

Interpret laboratory genetic test reports

Tell when and how to refer to a local genetics professional

Describe the benefits, limits, and implications for family members of genetic testing

Discuss the factors that determine addition of new tests to newborn screening

Apply genetic concepts to the evaluation of children with common genetic conditions

Apply genetic concepts to reduce the practice gap between national recommendations and application for adult patients at risk for hereditary breast, ovarian and colon cancer

Discuss research options for patients with undiagnosed, presumably hereditary diseases

Explain what to tell patients about direct-to-consumer genetic testing

Registration for the workshop is $125 per person and includes the cost of CME. For more information, the schedule, faculty and registration for "Genetics in Your Practice" – click here.

This activity has been approved for AMA PRA Category 1 Credit™.

